(Adds plans for Times Square march, quotes)
By Sebastien Malo
NEW YORK, April 15 Fast-food workers rallied in
New York on Wednesday to demand higher pay, using the April 15
deadline for filing U.S. tax returns to publicize their claim
that they cannot survive on the hourly wages paid by many U.S.
corporations.
The protests demanding pay increases to $15 an hour kicked
off at dawn outside a McDonald's Corp restaurant in New
York with several hundred demonstrators.
Marching behind a banner reading "Raise wages, Raise the
city," protesters carried placards that read "Fight for $15 on
4/15."
Plans called for rallies to be held in 230 cities across the
United States. In New York, a march was planned to Times Square
during the evening rush hour, organizers said.
Jumal Tarver, 36, said he cooks and cleans at a franchised
McDonald's in Manhattan but cannot make ends meet on his pay of
$8.75 per hour.
He said he must rely on public assistance on top of his
wages.
"It's hard for me to provide for my daughters with $8.75,"
he said.
Organizers said they chose to mobilize on April 15, the U.S.
deadline for filing federal income tax returns, to highlight
their complaint that many workers must rely on public
assistance.
The campaign for a living wage has been building on low-paid
workers' position that the U.S. federal minimum wage of $7.25 an
hour is not enough to lift them from poverty.
Fast-food and retail chains are starting to respond, but
their wage increases are generally less than organizers demand.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc this year said it would raise
its minimum pay to $9 an hour in April, and $10 in 2016.
Target Corp and T.J. Maxx said
they would increase pay to $9 an hour.
McDonald's has said it would raise hourly pay at
company-owned stores to $9 but this would not necessarily apply
to the more than 90 percent of its 14,000 U.S. locations
operated by franchisees.
Wages are expected to emerge as an issue in the 2016
presidential election campaign.
Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton this week said it was
unfair that many families face financial hardship "when the
average CEO makes about 300 times what the average worker
makes."
Voicing support for the workers, Senator Charles Schumer, a
New York Democrat, tweeted: "Everyone who works hard for a
living should make enough money to feed his or her kid."
(Writing by Ellen Wulfhorst and Barbara Goldberg; Editing by
Doina Chiacu and Mohammad Zargham)