Sept 1 McDonald's line cooks, Burger King
cashiers and other fast-food restaurant workers across the U.S.
plan to walk off the job on Thursday in an ongoing battle with
their employers to gain a $15 hourly wage, organizers said on
Monday.
The protests, announced on Twitter by organizer Fight For
15, come as cities across the nation propose minimum wage
increases while Democrats seek to raise the federal minimum wage
ahead of this year's mid-term congressional elections.
Fast food workers have launched a series of protests over
the last nearly two years to bring awareness to their demands,
which include the right to unionize without retaliation.
In one of the last major actions, restaurant workers
launched rallies in 150 cities, including Boston, Chicago, New
York and Miami in May.
This time, organizers are staging walkouts in more than 100
cities and plan to use nonviolent civil disobedience tactics
such as sit-ins, The New York Times reported.
Unlike the protest in May, thousands of home care workers
are expected to join in solidarity, the Times reported.
(Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Tom Hogue)