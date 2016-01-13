NEW YORK Jan 13 Currency fluctuations cut into
earnings for North American companies in the third quarter by
the most in four years, according to a report from FiREapps on
Wednesday.
The average negative currency impact on earnings for 61
North American companies that quantified the effect was 12 cents
a share, the most for any quarter since 2011, when the currency
risk consulting firm began analyzing the data.
The figure is up from an average 3 cents a share in the
second quarter, suggesting the drag on U.S. results from swings
in the foreign-exchange market is worsening.
"It really starts to show some significant trends here. It's
getting more material," said FiREApps Chief Executive Wolfgang
Koester.
Moreover, he said, "it's volatility in all sorts of
currencies all over the world that caused this."
Some of the volatility is the result of interventions from
central banks around the world, he said. Tumbling commodities
prices and China's devaluation of the yuan are other factors
cited for currency swings during the third quarter.
The currency cited most often in 850 North American
corporations' third-quarter earnings calls was the euro, with
102 mentions, the report showed. The euro was up 0.4 percent
against the dollar in the third quarter.
But the Brazilian real was next, with 39 mentions,
much more than the 15 mentions in the second quarter. The real
shot up 27.3 percent against the dollar in the third quarter.
A stronger U.S. dollar makes U.S. goods and services more
expensive overseas.
For all S&P 500 companies, earnings dipped 0.8 percent in
the third quarter from a year earlier, while fourth-quarter
earnings are expected to have fallen 4.8 percent, Thomson
Reuters data showed.
In the FiREapps reort, of those 850 North America-based
multinationals, 353 companies reported negative currency
effects, more than twice the amount in the second quarter.
The total negative currency impact on North American
companies rose to $19.29 billion in revenues in the third
quarter, up from a $16.95 billion in the second quarter of 2015,
the FiREapps data showed.
During the third quarter, the dollar rose 0.9 percent
against a basket of major currencies on prospects for higher
U.S. interest rates. The U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest
rates in December for the first time in nearly a decade.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Andrew Hay)