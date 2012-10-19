* GE, Honeywell, Ingersoll, Parker miss sales forecasts
* Limits seen to propping up profit through cost cuts
* Honeywell expects higher 2013 margins
* Honeywell, Ingersoll gain; others lower
By Nick Zieminski
NEW YORK, Oct 19 Four top U.S. manufacturers,
including General Electric Co and Honeywell International
Corp, reported weaker-than-expected sales on Friday, in
a fresh warning to investors that demand around the world
remains sluggish.
The ream of recent results sets the stage for an even
heavier week of earnings reports next week, including those of
global heavyweights such as Caterpillar Inc, Dupont Co
, 3M Co, Boeing Inc, Eli Lilly & Co
, and Procter & Gamble.
On Friday, four leading manufacturers - General Electric Co
, Ingersoll Rand, Parker Hannifin Corp and
Honeywell International Corp - with a combined $52
billion of quarterly sales, earned less revenue than Wall Street
analysts had expected.
"Revenues keep missing," said Ken Polcari, Managing Director
of ICAP Equities in New York. "That is the story that we are
hearing across the line."
Going forward, however, the outlook is mixed.
Ingersoll and Parker Hannifin gave forecasts that
disappointed investors. GE and Honeywell missed analysts' sales
estimates, but kept their forecasts for the rest of the year.
All but Parker reported higher profits in the quarter.
GE, the largest U.S. conglomerate, said Friday sales at its
aviation and healthcare arms dipped 1 percent in the quarter,
though analysts noted overall revenue was hurt by a firmer
dollar, which diminished the value of its foreign sales.
GE shares fell 2.8 percent in noon trading.
Diversified U.S. manufacturer Honeywell International Inc
rose 2.1 percent after it reported a 10 percent rise in
quarterly earnings as falling natural gas prices buoyed profit
at its UOP chemical arm and offset weakness in Europe.
The industrials sector is one of five market segments where
earnings have been better than expected so far this quarter,
even as revenue has fallen short.
Some of Friday's results suggested multinationals could be
reaching the limit of their ability to boost profit through
efforts such as cost cutting, said Keith Goddard, CEO of Capital
Advisors.
"We're at the upper boundary of where profit margins can go.
They're not going to expand further," Goddard said, adding that
margins are not likely to collapse, barring another recession.
Honeywell, traditionally an aggressive cost cutter, offered
a guarded 2013 forecast that calls for sales growth from
existing businesses in the low single digits. But margins should
grow, Chief Financial Officer Dave Anderson told investors.
"We expect to grow earnings at a multiple of sales in what
will likely be a slow-growth environment," Anderson said.
FORECASTS DISAPPOINT
International industrial markets hurt profit at Parker
Hannifin, which said the economic picture remained murky and
that it was focused on controlling costs. The maker of motion
control and hydraulic systems slashed its forecast for the
fiscal year that extends to June 2013.
Parker's international industrial segment showed a third
consecutive year-over-year sales decline, which was "largely as
a result of recessionary conditions in Europe and moderating
growth in Asia," CEO Don Washkewicz said.
Parker shares dropped 8 percent.
Heating and cooling systems maker Ingersoll Rand also cited
weak demand and growth in Europe for revenue that fell short of
estimates. However, it beat profit expectations as it realized
some of the benefits of years of restructuring.
Ingersoll shares added 2 percent.
Some of the strongest results were among companies that will
soon lose their independence.
U.S. engineering company Shaw Group Inc, which
agreed in July to a $3 billion takeover by Chicago Bridge & Iron
Co, beat estimates, helped by higher sales in its power
business.
Cooper Industries Plc, the electrical products maker
that agreed to a takeover by Eaton Corp, reported
higher-than-expected profit and sales amid lighting demand in
North America and growth in international energy projects.
Cooper's sales in China jumped more than 20 percent in the
quarter, raising hopes that the giant Asian economy, a key
market for U.S. industrials, may be reviving from a slowdown
that has rattled the nerves of investors in
economically-sensitive stocks.
"I don't think it's smart to bet against (China),"
Honeywell CEO Dave Cote said.
Cote said the U.S. and world economies could recover more
strongly if governments take concrete steps to resolve debt
issues in major nations.
Industrial companies deserve higher valuations, Capital
Advisors' Goddard said, noting it's unusual for a growth stock
fund to own names like GE, Eaton, GM, FedEx
and Swiss-based ABB.
"Coming out of the great recession, industrial companies
rationalized their cost bases more deeply than has ever occurred
in the post-World War II era," he said. "You can make a case the
intrinsic value is higher than it used to be (and that) the
price-earnings ratio deserves to be higher than it used to be."