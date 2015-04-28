By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, April 28 U.S. earnings are on track to
post a slight gain for the first quarter following
stronger-than-expected results from companies like Apple
, reversing forecasts for the first quarterly profit
decline since 2009.
With results in from 47 percent of S&P 500 companies as of
Tuesday, first-quarter earnings are expected to have risen 0.02
percent from a year ago, according to Thomson Reuters data,
which is based on actual results and estimates for companies
still to report.
On April 1, analysts' consensus forecast was for a 2.9
percent profit decline, the data showed, with strategists citing
the stronger dollar and sharply lower oil prices as the biggest
drags on earnings.
Among the biggest lifts to profit forecasts was Apple's late
Monday report. Without Apple, the S&P 500 earnings forecast
would show a decline of 1.6 percent, the data showed.
Seventy percent of S&P 500 companies are beating analysts'
expectations for earnings so far, while just 44 percent are
surpassing revenue forecasts, the data showed.
Revenue is still expected to decline 3.3 percent from a year
ago.
"Companies are surpassing margin assumptions in all 10
sectors," Jonathan Golub, chief U.S. market strategist at RBC
Capital Markets, wrote in a research note. "In our view, margins
are beating because analysts overestimated the bottom-line
(earnings) impact from currency."
S&P 500 energy company earnings so far are beating estimates
as well. While just 13 of the 41 energy names have reported, 85
percent have beaten profit forecasts and by 11 percent on
average, Thomson Reuters data showed.
Results are due later this week from Exxon Mobil and
Chevron.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Ted Botha)