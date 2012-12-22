* Saturday before Christmas is typically huge for retailers
* Consumers feeling more uncertainty as "cliff" nears
* Discounts not as deep as last year, crowds in malls modest
* 60 pct of shoppers done with most holiday shopping -poll
By Dhanya Skariachan and Phil Wahba
NEW YORK/WESTBURY, N.Y., Dec 22 U.S. retailers
may not see a sales surge this weekend as ho-hum discounts and
fears about imminent tax hikes and cuts in government spending
give Americans fewer reasons to open their wallets in the last
few days before Christmas.
The acrimonious debate in Washington over how to avoid the
so-called "fiscal cliff" is one of a number of concerns weighing
on shoppers, experts said, as consumers head to malls on the
last Saturday ahead of the holiday - typically one of the
busiest shopping days of the year.
"I don't think we're going to get a great pickup in the last
few days here," said Ron Friedman, retail practice leader at
consulting firm Marcum LLP, explaining how the uncertainty
related to the "cliff" was weighing on American minds.
Some shoppers agreed.
"That whole fiscal cliff thing is a bit nerve-wracking, and
we're trying to save a bit of money for some (home construction)
projects next year," Emma Carrington, 43, said while shopping at
the Westfield Old Orchard Mall in Skokie, Illinois.
The mother of three, who was at a Barnes & Noble
store on Saturday to buy her husband a Nook e-reader, said she
was spending less than last year.
Many others are also being cautious.
"We just try to stay on a budget. We're not going crazy,"
said Tom Chowinski, a market researcher at Nielsen, who was
shopping with his wife for their four adult children on Saturday
morning at a Wal-Mart store in Westbury, New York.
U.S. consumer sentiment plummeted in December as Americans
were unnerved by ongoing negotiations. The Thomson
Reuters/University of Michigan's final reading on the overall
index on consumer sentiment tumbled to 72.9 from 82.7 in
November, worse than forecasts for 74.7. It was the lowest level
since July.
"Whenever you introduce anxiety, it will have an impact on
shoppers' spending," especially those who shop on credit, said
Kevin Regan, senior manager director at FTI Consulting.
Some, like New Yorker Linda Hampton, shopping at a Best Buy
store, hope lawmakers will somehow avert the "cliff."
"It would be a disaster. Our taxes will go up. But I think
our president will step in," Hampton said.
Talks to avoid the fiscal cliff stalled on Thursday when
Republican lawmakers rejected House Speaker John Boehner's
proposal aimed at winning concessions from President Barack
Obama.
HO-HUM CHRISTMAS ?
"What could have been a merry Christmas is going to turn to
a ho-hum Christmas, and we can thank our, you know, politicians
for getting in the middle of it all," NPD analyst Marshal Cohen
said. "This great unknown puts a big damper on the consumer
feeling confident to go out and spend more."
Malls from New York to Illinois to California had modest
crowds on Saturday, but experts said shoppers could simply be
procrastinating. Unlike the past couple of years, when Christmas
fell on a weekend, the holiday falls on a Tuesday this year,
giving last-minute shoppers more breathing room.
Also, many retailers were still offering free shipping and
promising to deliver items by Christmas Eve.
"The traffic you see out and about may not necessarily give
you the full picture," said Ramesh Swamy, an analyst at
Deloitte.
Shoshana Pucci, senior marketing manager at Glendale
Galleria in Southern California, said she expected these
shoppers to even make multiple visits rather than do all their
last-minute shopping in one go on Saturday.
The holiday quarter can account for about 30 percent of
annual sales and half of profit for many chains.
More than 60 percent of U.S. consumers have already finished
more than three-quarters of their holiday shopping, according to
a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Thursday. This means retailers
will have to bait shoppers with big discounts to get them to
open their wallets in the last lap of the holiday race.
While Cohen and Friedman expected retailers to pull out all
the stops this weekend to woo last-minute shoppers, some others
expected discounts to be less aggressive since retailers did a
better job of managing inventory this year.
"Customers will not be finding deals as good as last year,"
said Scott Tuhy, a vice president at Moody's. "I haven't seen
60-70 percent off sales as much."
While Barnes & Noble offered 25 percent off on any one item
except Nook products, Ann Inc's Loft chain offered 50
percent off on everything except new arrivals. Gap
offered 40 percent off on all denims, while Victoria's Secret
advertised $5 lacie panties and $10 off some yoga wear.
Stores of Macy's and Nordstrom were some of
the busiest at Roosevelt Field mall in Garden City, on New
York's Long Island, but crowds were moderate at the J.C. Penney
store.
This week, research firm ShopperTrak lowered its sales
forecast for November and December and now expects sales to be
up 2.5 percent, rather than up 3.3 percent.
Many retailers reported record traffic on Thanksgiving Day
and the subsequent weekend, but several, including Macy's Inc
and Saks Inc, lost a lot of business in early
November because of Superstorm Sandy.
Sales for the November-December holiday season look set to
rise 4.1 percent to $586.1 billion this year after a 5.6 percent
increase in 2011, according to the National Retail Federation.
"Retailers are going to be pretty challenged this year in
trying to get beyond all this," Cohen said, referring to a
string of events this holiday season that have weighed on U.S.
shoppers including the hurricane, gridlock in Washington and the
Dec. 14 shooting at an elementary school in Connecticut.
NRF sees 2013 retail sales rising about 2 to 2.5 percent if
the fiscal cliff is averted. If not, sales would be essentially
flat for the year, the trade group estimated in a study with
Macroeconomic Advisers.