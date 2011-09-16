Sept 16 U.S. retailers are likely to hire the
same or possibly fewer seasonal workers for the year-end
holidays as they hired in 2010, outplacement consultancy
Challenger, Gray & Christmas said on Friday.
The forecast comes in the wake of flat retail sales in
August and consumer expectations falling to the lowest level
since 1980 in a survey released on Friday. [ID:nS1E78F0G4]
Retail employment grew by 627,000 jobs from October through
December in 2010, challenger said in a news release. That was
up 27 percent from 2009 and nearly double the 26-year low set
in the midst of the recession in 2008.
"It would be surprising if holiday hiring exceeded last
year's level," John Challenger, chief executive of the firm,
said.
"Employment gains most definitely will not reach
pre-recession levels, which averaged around 720,000 extra
seasonal workers added from October through December. Most
indications so far point to about the same level of hiring as
last year."
