By Alistair Barr
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 21 Holiday season online
spending got off to an early and strong start, spurred by rising
consumer confidence and retailer promotions ahead of the
traditional big shopping days, comScore Inc said on
Wednesday.
From Nov. 1 through Nov. 18, $10.1 billion was spent online,
a 16 percent increase versus the corresponding days last year,
comScore reported. Nov. 8 has been the heaviest online spending
day of the season so far at $829 million, it added.
"Recent 5-year highs in consumer confidence and early
retailer promotions appear to be serving as wind in the sails
for the beginning portion of the holiday season, with consumers
opening up their wallets early and often," comScore Chairman
Gian Fulgoni said in a statement.
E-commerce accounts for 5 percent to 10 percent of total
consumer spending in the United States. However, it is growing
much faster than bricks-and-mortar retail as shoppers are lured
by low prices, convenience, faster shipping and wide selection.
ComScore expects online retail spending to rise 17 percent
to $43.4 billion this holiday season. That is above the 15
percent increase last season and ahead of the retail industry's
expectation for a 4.1 percent increase in overall spending this
holiday.