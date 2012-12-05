* 30 pct said they shopped on Thanksgiving - Reuters/Ipsos
poll
* 29 pct said they shopped on Black Friday
* First-timers made up 32 pct of Thanksgiving in-store
shoppers
By Jessica Wohl
Dec 5 Opening their doors and offering sales on
Thanksgiving did more than give retailers an early start to the
holiday shopping season - the holiday actually may have drawn
more shoppers than "Black Friday."
Thirty percent of Americans surveyed in a new Reuters/Ipsos
poll said they shopped either online or in stores this past
Thanksgiving Day, slightly more than shopped on the day after,
which is typically the biggest shopping day of the year.
Of those who said that they shopped in stores on
Thanksgiving, it was the first time for nearly one-third of
respondents, suggesting that moving sales events into the
evening and even earlier on the holiday succeeded in wooing
shoppers.
"People are adjusting to the changes and they're not as
upset that it's on Thanksgiving," said Jharonne Martis, director
of consumer research for Thomson Reuters.
Retailers including Gap Inc and Sears Holdings Corp
held special sales during Thanksgiving Day itself,
while chains such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc's Walmart and
Target Corp waited until after the country had digested
holiday meals to offer their big discounts. Wal-Mart started its
specials at 8 p.m., its earliest start ever, while Target opened
stores at 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving for the first time.
A total of 30 percent of 3,815 respondents said they shopped
on Thanksgiving, while 29 percent said that they shopped on
Black Friday. Twenty percent of shoppers said they visited
stores on Thanksgiving and 15 percent said they shopped online
that day. People could choose more than one response.
To be sure, the difference in Thanksgiving and Black Friday
shoppers is one percentage point. But the results are the latest
data that hammer home not only how much more important
Thanksgiving Day is becoming, but also how Black Friday shopping
has receded a bit.
Black Friday is still a huge day for retailers but it is
losing significance as chains start promotions earlier in the
week both in stores and online. ShopperTrak, which measures foot
traffic at stores across the country, estimated that sales fell
1.8 percent on Black Friday itself yet rose 2.7 percent for the
overall weekend, which included Thanksgiving Day.
Shoppers continued to keep an eye on their finances, with 38
percent of Black Friday shoppers saying they spent less than
they had budgeted, 47 percent staying right on budget, and 15
percent going over budget, according to the Reuters/Ipsos poll.
Nearly one-third said that they spent less on Black Friday than
they had that day in 2011.
"Consumers are very cautious and careful about their
spending habits," said Martis. "One thing the recession taught
them is to always save for a rainy day, and now we're seeing
that also correlates with their shopping habits."
Forty-three percent of 1,300 respondents polled from Nov. 29
to Dec. 3 said they plan to spend less on jewelry than they did
during the 2011 holiday season, while only 7 percent said they
plan to spend more on jewelry. That highlights the pressure on
chains such as Tiffany & Co Inc, Zale Corp and
Signet Jewelers Ltd.
Meanwhile, 21 percent of those respondents said they plan to
spend more on food this holiday season, while roughly a third
said they planned to spend less on clothing, toys and
electronics this season versus last year.
Superstorm Sandy was also cutting into shoppers' budgets,
with almost three of out of every 10 of the 423 people surveyed
in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut saying that the storm
cut into their holiday shopping budgets either a little or a
great deal. Nationally, that figure was 9 percent.
DEPARTMENT STORES WIN ON BLACK FRIDAY
More than 20 percent of the Black Friday shoppers said they
spent less than $50 that day, while nearly 20 percent spent $100
to $199.
Department stores were the top destination on Black Friday,
with 46 percent of the 1,100 who said that they shopped that day
visiting those stores. Discount chains were next, attracting 39
percent of Black Friday shoppers, and electronics stores
garnered visits from 30.2 percent of those who headed out on the
busy day.
Thanksgiving fell on Nov. 22 this year. The findings
regarding Thanksgiving and Black Friday shopping are from an
Ipsos poll conducted for Thomson Reuters from midnight on Nov.
22 through Dec. 3, 2012, with 3,815 American adults interviewed
online. Results on spending within categories versus last year
come from 1,300 respondents polled from Nov. 29 to Dec. 3.
Results are within the poll's credibility intervals, a tool
used to account for statistical variation in Internet-based
polling. The credibility interval was plus or minus 1.8
percentage points for questions answered by the full panel of
3,815, 3.4 percentage points for the questions answered by the
1,100 who said that they shopped on Black Friday, and 3.1
percent for the 1,300 asked about spending within categories.
The poll is the latest in a series that Ipsos will conduct
during the holiday season.
(Reporting by Jessica Wohl in Chicago; Editing by James
Dalgleish)