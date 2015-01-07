Jan 6 U.S. retail mall vacancies rose in the
fourth quarter from the third, mainly due to the closure of some
Sears Holdings Corp stores, according to real estate
research firm Reis Inc.
Asking and effective rents for shopping centers increased
slightly faster than the previous quarter, Reis said in a report
on Tuesday.
Retail mall vacancies rose to 8 percent in the fourth
quarter from 7.9 percent in the third quarter, marking the first
quarterly increase since the third quarter of 2011, the company
said.
Retailer Sears said in December it planned to close 235
stores in 2014, nearly double the projection of 130 made in
August, in an attempt to return to profitability.
Asking and effective rents for shopping centers grew by 0.5
percent this quarter. Asking rent had risen 0.4 percent in the
third quarter, while effective rents rose 0.5 percent.
"Demand continues to rebound from a weak 2013, though it
also remains at relatively low levels... (This) provides more
evidence that the recovery is not yet accelerating," Severino
said.
The national vacancy rate for neighborhood and community
shopping centers declined by 10 basis points to 10.2 percent
during the fourth quarter, slightly improving from the third
quarter, when the rate was unchanged.
Construction activity remained limited with only 1,752,000
square feet of new shopping center space completed during the
fourth quarter. Shopping center space completed during the third
quarter was 1,272,000 square feet.
Reis said accelerating pace of job creation, wage growth,
and cheaper energy prices portend better times ahead.
"While we are still a number of years away from
characterizing the retail real estate environment as 'strong',
2015 could certainly be a year of transition to a healthier
market environment," Severino said.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)