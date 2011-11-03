(Corrects Limited's results and bullet point)
* Index of 23 chains seen up 4.5 pct-Thomson Reuters data
* Zumiez beat; Costco comps up 9 pct, Limited up 6 pct
* Target, Macy's and others to report later Thursday
By Phil Wahba
Nov 3 U.S. retailers continued to show strength
in October, judging by a first set of sales results that
suggest shoppers overcame anxiety over the state of the
economy.
Limited Brands LTD.N, the parent of Victoria's Secret,
reported a 6 percent jump in same-store sales, while teen
retailer Zumiez reported a 3.3 percent gain, above Wall
Street's expectations.
Costco Wholesale Corp (COST.O) reported a 9 percent
increase, helped by higher gasoline prices and shoppers'
continued search for bargains.
Overall, 23 major U.S.-based retailers that report monthly
results were expected to post an composite gain of 4.5 percent
in sales at stores open at least a year, or same-store sales,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
That would come off a strong back-to-school season and
suggest that U.S. shoppers are growing more comfortable
spending.
Consumer confidence was still low in October compared with
historic levels, but did brighten a bit. And U.S. private
employers added more jobs than expected last month, according
to the ADP National Employment Report on Wednesday.
"What we're seeing right now is a surprisingly resilient
consumer," said Michael McNamara, vice president of research
and analysis for MasterCard Advisors SpendingPulse.
But October is the third-smallest month for sales, with
shoppers taking a breather between back-to-school and the
holidays.
And while shoppers are hitting stores, they are still
careful heading into the biggest spending season of the year.
"Now going into the holiday season, consumers are going to
start to be more selective," said Kurt Salmon retail strategist
Megan Donadio. "They want to make sure they are getting
value."
Other retailers set to report October sales later on
Thursday include Target Corp (TGT.N), Macy's Inc (M.N) and TJX
Cos Inc (TJX.N).
(Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)