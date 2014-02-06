By Phil Wahba
Feb 6 January was a tough end to the most
competitive holiday season in years for U.S. retailers.
Retailers' sales results reported on Thursday showed
shoppers continued to pinch pennies, seeking out bargains and
paying fewer visits to stores in a month when consumers
typically conclude their holiday shopping by redeeming gift
cards.
Americans also were unnerved by slumping stock markets and
impeded from shopping by an unusually cold and snowy January
that, because of high heating bills, could hurt retail sales
into the spring, analysts said.
"Consumers are being hit by a perfect storm of events," said
Craig Johnson, president of advisory firm Customer Growth
Partners.
Kohl's Corp on Thursday said sales in January were
"significantly" lower than expected as shoppers stayed away, and
the department store chain lowered its profit forecast. It
reported a 2 percent decline in quarterly comparable sales -
those online and at stores open at least a year - despite a good
start to the holiday season.
Still, Kohl's shares rose 4.5 percent, in part because the
sales shortfall came from having a low level of clearance
inventory. Stifel Nicolaus analyst Richard Jaffe said in a note
that this would help profit margin.
Experts said much of retailers' pain stemmed from the
weather, and they took a brighter view of the rest of the year.
"We do believe the economy will look stronger this year as a
whole," said Michael Niemira, chief economist of the
International Council of Shopping Centers. "The employment
picture is likely to look a lot better."
The Standard & Poor's Retail Index was up 2.1
percent on Thursday, besting that S&P 500's 1 percent
gain. The retail index had been down more sharply so far in 2014
than the broader index, falling 9.3 percent through Wednesday.
Analysts expect a group of nine retailers that report
comparable sales on a monthly basis to show a 2 percent rise for
January, well below the 4.9 percent growth of a year earlier,
according to Thomson Reuters. Gap Inc will report after
markets close.
COST OF GAINS
Some chains managed to register sales gains, but those came
either at the expense of rivals or profit margins.
Costco Wholesale Corp said its same-store sales
rose 5 percent in January, with fresh food a popular item for
its bargain-seeking members. That contrasted with a quarterly
decline at rival Sam's Club, a unit of Wal-Mart Stores Inc
, and Costco's shares rose 2.6 percent.
Victoria's Secret parent L Brands Inc posted a much
bigger-than-expected jump of 9 percent in comparable sales,
sending its shares up nearly 5 percent.
But L Brands also said its profit margin would be much
lower after it stepped up discounts and extended sales events.
The retailer expects only modest sales gains in February.
FOUL MOOD, FOUL WEATHER
The declining sales follow recent poor reports from many
stores.
Baird analyst Mark Altschwager estimated that comparable
sales at J.C. Penney Co Inc fell 3 percent last month.
And last week, Wal-Mart said its profit for the fourth quarter
ended Jan. 31 would come in at or slightly below its forecast.
Getting shoppers into stores was still a challenge for
retailers. Walgreen Co managed to report a jump in
comparable sales, but the drugstore chain's traffic fell 2.2
percent.
The consumer mood soured last month. The Thomson
Reuters/University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index
slipped to 81.2 in January from 82.5 in December. Confidence
fell acutely among households with annual incomes below $75,000.
Also, the Dow Jones Industrial Index tumbled 5.3
percent in January, and the Standard & Poor's 500 slid
3.6 percent, their worst monthly percentage declines since May
2012.
The weather was unforgiving, with record cold and heavy snow
last month in the Midwest and Northeast.
Cato Corp, a chain of low-priced clothing stores;
Fred's Inc, which sells general merchandise; and Stein
Mart Inc, an off-price clothing retailer, all blamed
Mother Nature for declines in comparable sales.
Sterne Agee analyst Charles Grom said higher home heating
bills could crimp consumer spending "well into April."
Clothing chains that cater to teens had another dismal month
in January. The Buckle reported a 6.6 percent drop in
comparable sales, while at Zumiez Inc, they fell 7.6
percent. Wet Seal Inc's comparable sales for the
November-January quarter fell 16.5 percent, roughly twice the
rate of decline a year earlier.