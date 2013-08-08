* 10 of 11 chains report a 4.2 percent same-store sales gain
* Costco same-store sales below estimates; L Brands beats
* S&P Retail Index up 0.1 percent, outpacing S&P 500
By Phil Wahba
Aug 8 A group of large U.S. retailers on
Thursday reported higher sales for July, but they had to use
discounts to lure cost-conscious shoppers, raising concerns
about the current back-to-school season.
Ten of the 11 U.S. retailers that still release monthly
sales figures for stores open at least a year reported a
combined 4.2 percent gain, just below the 4.4 percent increase
analysts expected, according to Thomson Reuters. Gap Inc
will report after markets close.
The Standard & Poor's Retail Index was up 0.4
percent in morning trading, outpacing a 0.1 percent gain for the
broad S&P 500.
Retail stocks took a hit earlier this week after American
Eagle Outfitters Inc said the pressure to slash prices
was intense in July and that quarterly same-store sales fell 7
percent.
Costco Wholesale Corp said on Thursday that
same-store sales rose 4 percent last month, below analysts'
expectations of a 5.1 percent increase. Gasoline, which its
members can buy at lower prices, sold well, but shoppers pulled
back on big-ticket items like electronics.
Fred's Inc, a small discount chain, said promotions
were what lifted same-store above expectations sales last month.
Cato Corp, which sells clothing, reported a 5 percent
decline that Chief Executive Officer John Cato blamed on
"continuing economic uncertainty."
L Brands Inc, the parent company of Victoria's
Secret and Bath & Body Works, was a stand-out, reporting a
same-store sales gain of 3 percent for July, above forecasts for
a 1.5 percent rise. Its shares rose 5 percent after it raised
its profit outlook.
But shoppers remain stressed and are hunting for deals,
experts said. Last month, U.S. employers slowed their pace of
hiring, with the number of jobs outside the farming sector
increasing less than economists expected.
"Consumers need a reason to go to the store," said Barbara
Kahn, a professor of the Wharton School of Business and director
of the Jay H. Baker Retailing Center. "It's consistent with what
we've been seeing from economic data: The recovery is sluggish."
International Council of Shopping Centers Chief Economist
Michael Niemira said consumers had started their back-to-school
shopping later this year than in 2012. That may mean a lot of
goods remain unsold at the end of the season, he added.
Back to school is the second-most important season for
clothing retailers after the Christmas holidays and is
particularly important for teen chains as well as department
stores like J.C. Penney Co Inc, Kohl's Corp and
Macy's Inc. Those companies will report quarterly results
later this month.
Zumiez Inc, which caters to teenagers, reported a
weaker-than-expected 0.8 percent gain in July same-store sales.
Rival chain The Buckle had a 2.1 percent increase,
slightly below Wall Street projections.
American Apparel Inc posted an 8 percent rise.
Walgreen Corp said last week that its same-store
sales rose 6.3 percent, but a Credit Suisse analyst said they
had gotten help from deals on products like bottled water and
soda aimed at bringing more shoppers.
Rite Aid Corp reported a modest 0.7 percent increase
in general merchandise such as toothpaste and deodorant.