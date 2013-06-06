* Excluding Gap, same-store sales up 3.9 pct vs forecasts of
up 3.7 pct
* Gap sales up 7 pct, beats Wall Street forecasts handily
* S&P retail stores stock index up 1.2 pct
By Phil Wahba
NEW YORK, June 6 Major U.S. retail chains,
including Costco Wholesale Corp and Victoria's Secret,
on Thursday reported sales increases for May that suggested
consumer spending continues to improve moderately.
Costco said sales at stores open at least a year, or
same-store sales, rose 5 percent last month, coming in slightly
below Wall Street forecasts because of lower gasoline prices.
Fresh food and tools for home repair were strong categories,
Costco said.
L Brands Inc, parent company of Victoria's Secret
and Bath & Body Works, said same-store sales rose 3 percent,
compared with Wall Street's expectations of 3.2 percent. The
company expects a similar jump in June.
Gap Inc results were lifted by brisk sales at its
namesake chain and at lower-price chain Old Navy, with
companywide same-store sales up 7 percent, well above
expectations.
Same-store sales for the 11 U.S. chains that report May
sales rose 4.8 percent. Wall Street was expecting a 3.7 percent
increase for the four weeks ended June 2, according to Thomson
Reuters. Gap accounted for almost all of the outperformance.
Shares in the S&P Retail Index closed the day up
1.2 percent.
A drop in gas prices, a steadily improving job market,
higher home values and a jump last month in the stock market
have contributed to improvement in consumers' mood and
willingness to spend, an analyst with Accenture said.
"People who are in a job are comfortable with what they
have, and stability leads to optimism," Chris Donnelly, a
managing director at Accenture, told Reuters.
But the economic recovery is still not all that robust:
private employers added 135,000 jobs in May, the ADP National
Employment Report said on Wednesday, which was much less than
expected.
So, shoppers are still cautious and price conscious,
Donnelly said.
At its peak in 2006, the monthly same-store sales index
included 68 companies ranging from Wal-Mart Stores Inc to
Starbucks Corp, making it a much more significant gauge of
consumer spending than the current index of 11 companies.
The International Council of Shoppers Centers expects
same-store sales to rise 3 percent to 3.5 percent in June, the
same pace as recent months.
Costco, which offers members deep discounts on everything
from gas to gardening tools, has been one of the big winners in
the recession and the slow recovery that has followed.
Stein Mart Inc, a chain that offers low-cost
fashion, has also benefited. Its same-store sales were up 8.2
percent, well above the 2 percent rise analysts projected.
Discount general merchandise chain Fred's Inc
showed a smaller-than-expected fall in sales, while teen
retailer The Buckle and drugstore chain Walgreen Co
also reported better than expected sales.
American Apparel Inc continued its turnaround and
reported a 10 percent jump in same-store sales, the biggest gain
among the companies reporting.
In addition to Fred's, two other chains reported a drop in
May same-store sales. Cato Corp, said same-store sales
fell 2 percent, a smaller drop than expected.
Rite Aid Corp same-store sales fell 1.5 percent,
largely because of the introduction of several generic drugs,
which are less expensive for consumers, in the last year. But
sales of general merchandise like toothpaste and greeting cards
at Rite Aid rose.