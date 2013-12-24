By Phil Wahba
NEW YORK Dec 24 Retailers are trying new ways
to win over Christmas procrastinators.
Brick-and-mortar chains seeking ways to improve this
season's soft sales made it easier for last-minute consumers to
finish their shopping on Christmas Eve. More customers this year
will be able to pick up in stores on Tuesday, the last shopping
day before Christmas, orders placed online.
For retailers, it can mean lower shipping costs - protecting
profit margins - and the potential for more last-minute business
when consumers visit.
"There is not a whole lot you can do at the 11th hour, but
this is one of the few levers you can pull," said Sucharita
Mulpuru, an e-commerce analyst at Forrester Research, about what
the industry calls "omni-channel" shopping.
"If they can convince even 1 percent more customers to come
to their stores, that's a big win."
Sales at retail stores, excluding e-commerce, fell 2.1
percent this past weekend, the busiest of the season, according
to data firm ShopperTrak. That came three weeks after a poor
showing on Thanksgiving weekend, raising concerns the season is
turning out to be a bust.
Stores wouldn't say how much in-store pickup would
contribute to sales, but Wal-Mart Stores is offering
three times as many products this year as last year that can be
picked up in stores under this service.
Target Corp started its in-store pickup service in
November for select items, and Macy's Inc is testing it at
about 10 Washington, D.C. area stores.
Gap Inc's "reserve-in-store" service, launched in
June and expanded before the holiday season, lets shoppers go
online to ask one of 600 Gap or Banana Republic stores to hold
up to five items. The service was available on Christmas Eve.
Shoppers now visit 3 to 3.5 stores per trip, down from 4.5
to 5 stores in 2007, according to Bill Martin, founder of data
firm ShopperTrak. That makes it even more important for
retailers to make the best use of their shops.
Another benefit to offering in-store pickup: Shoppers like
it. More than 40 percent of people wanted the relatively new,
unknown service, according to a poll for Reuters conducted last
week of 3,308 online shoppers by Bizrate Insights.
BIGGER SHARE OF THE HOLIDAY E-COMMERCE PIE
Blending e-commerce and stores is already paying off for
some.
Online orders filled by a mix of both stores and e-commerce
distribution centers accounted for 21 percent of e-commerce
sales this holiday season compared with 17 percent in 2012,
according to eBay Enterprise CEO Chris Sadirakis.
EBay Enterprise clients include Aeropostale, Dick's
Sporting Goods, Toys R Us, and GNC.
The use of stores to help fill online merchandise sent to
shoppers' homes is also increasing. The ability to use unsold
merchandise in stores to fill an online order helps margins by
moving an item that might otherwise have ended up in the
clearance bin.
Macy's Inc now uses 500 of its 810 stores to help fill
orders, up from 300 last year, and Kohl's Corp began
"ship-from-store" service this year at 200 of its 1,100 stores.
Wal-Mart is testing it at 35 of its 4,100 U.S. stores.
The next step, according to many analysts, will be for
stores to provide the same-day delivery already available in
some major cities by Amazon and EBay.
Amazon shoppers can get same-day delivery on Christmas Eve
in major cities such as Seattle and New York.
EBay Enterprise's Sadirakis told Reuters he expected
same-day delivery to be a much bigger part of the 2014 holiday
season as retailers fine-tune it in the next year.
"You want your website to get people into your stores, and
you want your stores to get people to shop on your website,"
said ShopperTrak's Bill Martin.
Otherwise, retailers will continue to see traffic drop, he
warned.