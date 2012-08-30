(In 6th paragraph, deletes erroneous reference to Limited
By Nivedita Bhattacharjee
Aug 30 Costco Wholesale Corp and
Limited Brands Inc both beat Wall Street August
same-store sales expectations in what is expected to be a
healthy month for U.S. retailers as parents and students wrapped
up back-to-school purchases.
Analysts expected 19 retail chains to report a 2 percent
rise in August same-store sales, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S. By early Thursday morning, five of the six chains
reporting had topped expectations.
"August same store sales estimates have crept upward
throughout the month coupled with generally positive reports
from retailers on initial back-to-school sales," Ken Perkins,
analyst at Retail Metrics, said before results began to trickle
in.
Retail Metrics expected sales to rise 1.8 percent.
Costco posted a 6 percent gain in comparable sales as higher
fuel prices offset a stronger dollar.
Limited, which owns the Victoria's Secret, Pink and Bath &
Body Works chains, saw same-store sales rise 8 percent, well
above analysts' average view of 4.2 percent.
However, teen clothes retailer The Wet Seal Inc
said comparable sales were down 18.3 percent, a steeper decline
than analysts anticipated.
(Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Chicago; Editing by
Jeffrey Benkoe)