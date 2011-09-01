* August same-store sales seen up 4.6 pct-Thomson Reuters
* Hurricane Irene seen curbing sales
By Martinne Geller
NEW YORK, Sept 1 U.S. retailers should report
higher monthly sales in August, even though consumer confidence
sagged and Hurricane Irene disrupted shopping along the East
Coast during a key back-to-school weekend.
U.S. chain stores are expected to post a 4.6 percent gain
in August sales at stores open at least a year, or same-store
sales, based on analysts' expectations of sales at 25 retailers
tracked by Thomson Reuters. Most report the sales on Thursday.
The tally includes warehouse club operator Costco Wholesale
Corp (COST.O), department store chain Nordstrom Inc (JWN.N) and
clothing seller Gap Inc (GPS.N), and speaks to the strength of
consumer spending, which accounts for roughly 70 percent of
U.S. economic activity.
August is the peak of the back-to-school shopping season,
the second most important period for U.S. retailers after the
year-end holiday season. Sales in recent months have held up
despite weak economic indicators, offering hope of consumer
resiliency in August and the rest of the year.
"If August continues as June and July did, I think that
could bode well for a solid (year-end) holiday. I'm not saying
that we're going to have a blow-out holiday, but a solid
holiday," said Madison Riley, managing director of retail
consulting firm Kurt Salmon.
The holiday shopping season, which traditionally starts the
day after the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday, can make up as much as
40 percent of a retailer's annual revenue.
IRENE HITS BACK-TO-SCHOOL SALES
Hurricane Irene, which hit a wide area from North Carolina
up to Vermont, essentially shut down malls during the last
weekend of August, hurting sales of traditional back-to-school
items like clothes, shoes and electronics.
Macy's Inc (M.N) and J.C. Penney Co Inc (JCP.N) were among
the many chains forced to shut stores in the New York area.
"The storm's impact is clearly a wild card heading into
Thursday's reports," said Ken Perkins, president of Retail
Metrics.
Apparel retailers are expected to show the smallest sales
gains in August, according to Thomson Reuters data. A glut of
unsold merchandise could lead retailers to offer discounts to
clear it, which could hurt quarterly profit margins.
By contrast, discount chains and drugstores are expected to
show the biggest increases, helped by hurricane-related sales
of things like batteries and bottled water. Walgreen Co
WAG.N, the biggest U.S. drugstore chain, will not report its
monthly tally until next week, leaving investors to wait and
see just how well that sector did.
The storm's full impact on monthly sales will not be felt
until September's monthly report, since many retailers' August
reporting periods ended on Saturday.
