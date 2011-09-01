* August same-store sales seen up 4.6 pct-Thomson Reuters
* Hurricane Irene curbed some sales, helped others
* Costco, Limited, Macy's, Target top expectations
(Adds more retailers, analyst comment)
By Martinne Geller
NEW YORK, Sept 1 Many top U.S. retailers
reported better-than-expected August sales, withstanding
Hurricane Irene and sagging consumer confidence.
Analysts expect the 24 retailers tracked by Thomson Reuters
to post a 4.6 percent gain in August sales at stores open at
least a year.
Most of the early same-store sales reports were
better-than-expected, with Gap Inc (GPS.N) among the few
retailers to miss Wall Street's forecasts. For a graphic on
same-store sales, click r.reuters.com/juz43s
August is the peak of back-to-school shopping, the
second-most important period for U.S. retailers after the
year-end holiday season. Sales in recent months have held up
despite weak economic indicators, offering hope for August and
the rest of the year, until the hurricane disrupted shopping
along the East Coast during a key weekend.
"August sales were good up until Irene," said Keith
Jelinek, director of AlixPartners' global retail practice. "The
consumer realized they needed to spend for back-to-school,
(and) there were promotions to drive the traffic and get the
dollars."
The next two weeks will be critical, he said, as stores
work to clear back-to-school items and make room for fall and
winter merchandise.
Costco Wholesale Corp (COST.O), the largest U.S. warehouse
club and the biggest retailer to report monthly same-store
sales, posted a higher-than-expected 11 percent rise late on
Wednesday.
"August was a period like many others for Costco throughout
the economic recovery, showcasing an upper middle-income
consumer continuing to be fully engaged in the process of
saving where applicable," Wall Street Strategies analyst Brian
Sozzi wrote in a research note.
Costco also said legendary co-founder Jim Sinegal plans to
step down as CEO in January. [ID:nN1E77U274]
Limited Brands Inc LTD.N posted an 11 percent increase,
surpassing analysts' forecast of 7.6 percent and its own call
for a high-single-digit percentage rise.
IRENE CLOSES STORES
Macy's Inc (M.N), which closed more than 100 stores for all
or part of last Saturday due to Irene, said the storm shaved
about 1.5 percentage points from its August sales. Still, it
posted a 5 percent gain, topping the analysts' estimate of 4.5
percent.
"We expect the hurricane's effect on sales will be
substantially offset as we move through September and the third
quarter," said Macy's Chief Executive Officer Terry Lundgren.
Target Corp (TGT.N) beat analysts' expectations of a 3.5
percent gain with a 4.1 percent increase.
While "the pace of the economic recovery is uneven and
uncertain," Target had "solid results" in the back-to-school
and back-to-college categories, said CEO Gregg Steinhafel.
The discount chain made moves such as putting dorm-sized
refrigerators next to clothing in some stores to spur sales.
The monthly sales tally speaks to the strength of consumer
spending, which accounts for roughly 70 percent of U.S.
economic activity. Still, major retailers that saw brisk
storm-related business, such as grocers, Home Depot Inc (HD.N)
and Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N), do not report monthly
results.
Discount chains and drugstores should show the biggest
increases, according to Thomson Reuters, helped by
hurricane-related sales of items like batteries and bottled
water.
The storm's full sales impact will not be known until
September's monthly report, since many retailers' August
reporting periods ended on Saturday.
TJX Cos Inc (TJX.N) reported a 1 percent same-store sales
gain, below the 2 percent forecast. The hurricane caused some
weakness in August, but business rebounded solidly early in the
September reporting period, leaving the off-price retailer
comfortable with its quarterly sales and earnings forecasts.
(Additional reporting by Jessica Wohl in Chicago, Phil Wahba
in New York and Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by
Lisa Von Ahn)