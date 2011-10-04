* September retail sales due Wednesday and Thursday
Oct 4 Shoppers hunting for back-to-school deals
gave a nice boost to U.S. discount chains in September, though
the rocky stock market and economic malaise may have curbed
some people's desire to spend more.
September is a particularly important time for retailers
focused on children's and young adult apparel. Back-to-school
shopping is the second-largest retail spending season behind
the holiday period of November and December.
Retailers were upbeat earlier in the year as shoppers were
eager to spend again. Now, as stores fill their aisles with
Christmas trees and other winter items, lingering fears about
the economy have been exacerbated by the stock market's worst
quarter since the depths of the 2008 credit crisis.
A tally issued by Thomson Reuters on Monday found that
analysts expect the 23 retailers in its index -- including
Costco Wholesale Corp (COST.O) and Macy's Inc (M.N) -- to
report a 4.6 percent increase in September sales at stores open
at least a year, a measure known as same-store sales.
The tally highlights a small percentage of shopping at U.S.
chains, as it does not include major stores such as Wal-Mart
Stores Inc (WMT.N), Home Depot Inc (HD.N) or Kroger Co (KR.N).
BJ's Wholesale Club Inc, which was just taken private, was
removed from the index.
The stock market's steep decline affects shoppers' habits,
particularly those with higher incomes who shop at chains such
as Nordstrom Inc (JWN.N) and Saks Inc SKS.N, experts say.
"Whether or not you still have the ability to buy
something, psychologically it impacts you and it makes you
think twice about whether or not you really need to buy
something," said Al Ferrara, national director of the retail
and consumer product practice at BDO USA.
U.S. consumer sentiment improved late in the month, though
worries remained about jobs and finances, according to the
Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan's final September
reading. [ID:nS1E78T0KY]
Same-store sales rose 4.4 percent in September, according
to data released by the Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index on
Tuesday. That index measures a sample of large general
merchandise retailers. [ID:nN9E7K900I]
Click here for a same-store sales graphic:
link.reuters.com/baw24s
HIT BY IRENE
September's expected increase will come after a 4.4 percent
rise seen at 23 retailers tracked by Thomson Reuters in August,
when Hurricane Irene crimped some spending on apparel as
shoppers on the U.S. East Coast stocked up on storm supplies.
Irene continued to have a bit of impact into September. The
storm hit part of the country on Sunday, Aug. 28, during
retailers' September period, noted Nomura Equity Research
analyst Paul Lejuez.
Even if September is good, Lejuez said he would not be
optimistic about the upcoming holiday season.
One potential star was Limited Brands Inc LTD.N, said
Lazard Capital Markets analyst Jennifer Davis.
She expects that same-store sales at Limited -- which runs
the Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works and La Senza chains --
rose 5 percent. Limited itself forecast a low-single digit
increase, and the average analysts' forecast is 4.6 percent,
according to Thomson Reuters.
Along with Limited, Davis expects sales and margins to
expand at Saks and TJX Cos Inc (TJX.N) as all three have
compelling and differentiated merchandise and well-managed
inventories.
Lejuez said that he also likes Limited and TJX, as well as
Ross Stores Inc (ROST.O). He expects TJX and Ross to raise
their forecasts this month.
September sales may also be a bit propped up as retailers
have raised prices to mitigate the higher cost of cotton and
other materials, making sales in dollar terms look better than
sales in unit terms, BDO's Ferrara noted.
The typical lull seen in October and November is "likely to
be even more pronounced this year given the macro backdrop,
putting sales and margins at risk," Nomura's Lejuez said in a
note.
Analysts are not expecting much improvement at Gap Inc
(GPS.N), where September same-store sales are expected to fall
3.7 percent after a 6 percent drop in August.
The biggest gain is expected at Costco, which caters to
higher-income families and owners of small businesses. Its
same-store sales are expected to rise 10.1 percent, aided by
U.S. sales of discounted gasoline and by its international
stores. The wholesale club is set to report September sales and
quarterly results on Wednesday.
