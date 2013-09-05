By Dhanya Skariachan
NEW YORK, Sept 5 Some U.S. retailers reported
stronger-than-expected August sales on Thursday, but many of
them had to resort to deep discounts to attract back-to-school
shoppers.
The unusually high discounting level raised concerns about
margins for this quarter. It also showed that apparel chains
might have to keep offering bigger incentives at a time when
consumers are spending more on their homes, cars and other
durable items.
The level of discounts in general "was certainly higher than
last year," said Ken Perkins, president of consulting firm
Retail Metrics. "They seem to be above the norm. That was
emblematic of just the lack of demand for back-to-school."
For instance, American Eagle had 40 percent off all
merchandise in stores and online, versus 30 percent off select
goods last year. Rival Abercrombie's Hollister chain
offered 40 percent off in stores up to Labor Day, something it
did not do last year, Perkins said.
Gap also had promotions - 40 percent off tees, socks
and underwear, compared with 30 percent off select styles last
year. Saks had an "up to 60 percent off" sale on some
apparel in late August that ran an extra day, compared with last
year. Macy's Labor Day sales had deeper discounts this
year at 25 percent to 75 percent, versus 20 percent to 60
percent last year.
The back-to-school season is the second-biggest selling
period of the year for U.S. retailers, behind the winter
holidays.
Analysts were estimating a 3.1 percent rise in August sales
at stores open at least a year at the retailers tracked by
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Most, including Costco Wholesale Corp and Buckle
Inc, beat expectations for the month, but L Brands Inc
, parent of the lingerie chain Victoria's Secret, missed
them. Gap Inc and Zumiez Inc are due to report
their same-store sales numbers later on Thursday.
"What you see is very strong durable goods spending" hurting
demand for items like apparel, said Michael Niemira, chief
economist of the International Council of Shopping Centers,
which expects same-store sales to rise about 4 percent in
September.
Many consumers are buying cars and houses to take advantage
of still-low interest rates but are holding back on shirts,
dresses and shoes. In the run-up to the year-end holiday season,
this does not bode well for many retailers.
The Standard & Poor's Retail Index was up 0.6
percent on Thursday morning, outpacing a 0.3 percent gain for
the broad S&P 500.
Same-store sales are an important measure of a retailer's
performance because they strip out the effects of store openings
and closings.
Fewer than a dozen U.S. retailers report monthly sales, down
from a peak of 68 in 2006. In the years since, big names such as
Macy's Inc, Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Best Buy Co
Inc have dropped out of the same-store sales index.
L Brands' same-store sales rose 2 percent in August, falling
short of the analysts' average estimate of a 2.2 percent gain.
The company is expecting low single-digit percentage increase
for September.
Mall-based apparel chain Cato Corp's same-store
sales fell 2 percent, while analysts expected a 3 percent drop.
"We remain cautious in regard to the remainder of the year,"
Chief Executive Officer John Cato said in a statement.
Buckle, which caters to teenagers, reported a 1 percent
rise, beating estimates of a 0.4 percent increase.
Costco's same-store sales, including those of gasoline, rose
4 percent, just beating analysts' expectations of a 3.8 percent
gain. Demand was strong for health and beauty aids and food, but
weak for electronics, the largest U.S. warehouse club chain
said.
Stein Mart Inc also topped same-store sales
forecasts for the month, reporting a 3.8 percent rise on strong
demand for everything from linens to women's dresses.
Walgreen Co, the largest U.S. drugstore operator,
reported a 4.8 percent increase, while analysts had expected
only a 2.8 percent rise.