Dec 19 Research firm ShopperTrak on Wednesday
lowered its forecast for holiday sales, citing discounts and the
impact of Hurricane Sandy as it said it now sees a rise of 2.5
percent this season, down from 3.3 percent previously.
ShopperTrak, which makes sales projections based on shopper
visits to stores, said it still expects foot traffic to increase
2.8 percent during the peak holiday shopping months of November
and December compared with last year.
Hurricane Sandy, which hit the mid-Atlantic states in late
October and caused widespread power outages that lasted days in
some areas, was a drag on November sales for retailers as varied
as Macy's Inc, Saks Inc, Target Corp and
jeweler Zale Corp.
ShopperTrak in October had forecast that Saturday, Dec. 22,
would be the second busiest shopping day of year after Black
Friday, the day after Thanksgiving.