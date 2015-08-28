By Nandita Bose
| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Aug 28 U.S. retailers including Toys R
Us are starting to negotiate with their Chinese suppliers to
take advantage of lower manufacturing costs after China devalued
the yuan, with many saying they want to be ready if currencies
in China and other Asian countries drop more against the dollar.
Earlier this month, China devalued its tightly controlled
currency in an effort to boost growth and help flagging exports.
The nearly 2 percent cut on Aug. 11, the most significant
downward adjustment to the yuan since 1994, will make imports
from China cheaper. The Chinese currency is down 3.2 percent
versus the dollar so far this year.
The cheaper yuan offers the chance for retailers to buy more
with dollars, with a knock-on effect in other supplier nations
eager to remain competitive. After China's move, Vietnam
devalued the dong by 1 percent while the Malaysian ringgit
dropped to a 17-year low, its largest one-day loss in almost two
decades.
"Most U.S. retailers have dollar-denominated annual
contracts with provisions that allow them to renegotiate if the
currency moves outside of a pre-established range," said
Giuliano Iannaccone, chair of Tarter, Krinsky & Drogin LLP's
international and retail practice group.
Some retailers will reap benefits immediately by exercising
those clauses while others expect to enter next year's contracts
with a stronger bargaining position, he said.
"We are already engaging with our suppliers," a senior
official from Toys R Us who spoke on condition of anonymity told
Reuters. The company has dollar-denominated contracts and
expects to benefit, the person said.
"The bigger question is what's next from China and how will
that impact other countries where we procure from?"
Toys R Us procures toys and baby products such as strollers
from China, the Philippines, Malaysia and Japan among other
Asian countries and expects any potential future devaluations in
China or other countries to prove beneficial.
Best Buy Co Inc Chief Executive Hubert Joly said
China is a big supplier, with contracts in place for the rest of
the year.
"We annually review vendor agreements in the fall.. and
expect benefits from the devaluation when those talks begin," he
said.
Home Depot Inc Chief Financial Officer Carol Tome
said the company has identified potential cost benefits since
the China devaluation and will pursue them. Home Depot procures
products including lighting, fixtures, fans, bath accessories,
hardware and tools from the country.
Steve Preston, chief executive of trade consulting firm
Livingston International said it will not be surprising if China
continues to devalue its currency to boost their exports,
forcing other countries to follow suit.
"The currencies of all our big trading partners other than
China have become substantially cheaper and if they continue to
become more attractive businesses will start changing their
buying patterns," Preston said.
Mexico, one of the largest trading partners of the U.S.
which rivals China in the global sourcing game stands to benefit
substantially more than others, Preston said. For example,
because the Mexican peso is down more than the yuan, buyers are
more likely to start sourcing more from Mexico, Preston said.
The Mexican peso has depreciated 12.5 percent so far this
year, the Canadian dollar has fallen 12.1 percent while the euro
has slipped 7 percent year-to-date against the dollar.
MORE SUPPLY
Still, many U.S. retailers don't expect a holiday boost.
Macy's procures products like apparel and fashion
accessories from China.
"Pricing could be lower for their exports," Macy's
Chief Executive Terry Lundgren told Reuters. "But I think that
will take some time because the orders that we have in the
system today have been in the system for months."
Tarter, Krinsky & Drogin's Iannaccone said many of his
retail clients have started talking to their Chinese suppliers
to benefit from the current move. "(Some) are pushing for
changes in contracts to ensure they benefit from any future
currency devaluations."
U.S. companies without provisions for changes in prices in
the event of currency changes are eager to add them, he said.
Chinese suppliers with dollar denominated contracts must
decide whether to try to keep the currency benefit or pass it on
to customers.
Taiwan-based Makalot Industrial Co, which counts
Target Corp, Kohl's Corp and Gap Inc as
its three largest clients, has moved most production out of
mainland China to lower-cost areas such as Vietnam. The
devaluation is "good for us" because it still has some China
factories and dollar-denominated contracts, said Makalot
spokeswoman Mavies Chiu. It declined to comment further.
Gap Inc Chief Executive Art Peck said on an earnings
conference call that the company will process the currency
devaluation and the retail chain doesn't expect any significant
difficulties in expanding its China business.
A Target spokeswoman confirmed the retailer's sourcing
arrangements are denominated in U.S. dollars but declined to
share more information. Kohl's did not respond to requests
seeking comment.
For some U.S. buyers, who choose to buy goods in yuan,
taking steps to reduce foreign currency exposure is likely to
protect them from any potential risks for the moment.
For example, Feng Tay Enterprises Co, a major Nike
supplier says the shoe manufacturer buys in yuan and purchases
currency hedges which protect both parties from currency
fluctuations. A Nike spokesman declined comment.
(Additional reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru,
Faith Hung and JR Wu in Taipei and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in
New York; Editing by Peter Henderson and John Pickering)