SAN FRANCISCO Oct 15 EBay Inc on
Wednesday joined Wal-Mart Stores Inc in cutting its
outlook for the all-important holiday season, suggesting that
the fourth quarter may turn out to be weaker than some analysts
predicted as recently as last week.
The warnings from two of the retail industry's most
influential players comes as investors re-assess the state of
the global economy after weak data this week from the two
largest countries, the United States and China.
EBay and Wal-Mart blamed divergent factors such as food
stamp reductions and unfavorable search-engine optimization for
the lower outlooks.
Both complained about the stronger dollar putting the skids
on their forecasts, lowering the value of overseas sales once
converted into the U.S. currency.
But analysts say stagnant incomes are also prompting U.S.
consumers to curtail spending.
"EBay, especially on the marketplaces side, is actually
suffering from company-specific setbacks," Wedbush Securities
analyst Gil Luria said. "But overall, if e-commerce was growing
faster or as fast as it was last year or a couple years ago, it
would have probably helped them hide that."
DOLLARS AND CENTS
EBay's fourth-quarter outlook was undercut by the strength
of the dollar against the British pound, the euro and the
Australian dollar, which together account for 35 percent of
eBay's volume.
The stronger dollar alone forced eBay to cut its
fourth-quarter revenue outlook by $120 million. Coupled with
slower-than-expected growth in its marketplaces division, eBay
was forced to lop off $300 million from its annual revenue
forecast.
"As expected, (retail) sales have accelerated in the second
half of the year, though economic signals remain mixed and
consumers are still facing headwinds such as weak income
growth," Moody's analyst Michael Zuccaro wrote on Wednesday.
The more measured tone may spook investors as retailers such
as Amazon.com Inc and Target release results
over the next month. Investors and analysts had expressed high
hopes for the holiday season as recently as last week.
The National Retail Federation, in a press release entitled
"optimism shines," predicted strengthening consumer confidence
would trigger a 4.1 percent spike in November-December retail
sales, outpacing the 3.1 percent seen in the same period of
2013.
But the group also warned that consumers remained uneasy
about economic conditions, echoing concerns from other analysts
including those at Moody's.
Two-thirds of Americans are limiting how much they spend
each month, according to a Bankrate.com report released this
week. The top reason was stagnant incomes.
eBay Chief Executive John Donahoe told Reuters he was
"cautiously optimistic" about the holiday season but declined to
discuss the topic further.
In a sign of its cautious view on the U.S. market, Wal-Mart
said it would slow store openings in the next fiscal year.
Wal-Mart, which recorded $473.1 billion in sales in its last
fiscal year, said it now expects sales to rise 2-3 percent in
the current year to Jan. 31, 2015. It had previously estimated
growth at the low end of a 3-5 percent range.
Lower gasoline prices had been expected to fuel higher
retail sales this winter, especially at Wal-Mart and other
chains that cater to low- to middle-income shoppers, analysts
said.
