Jan 23 A top economic adviser of U.S. President
Barack Obama has called for tighter regulations on Wall Street
brokers, saying abusive trading practices were costing billions
of dollars to clients in their retirement savings each year,
Bloomberg reported.
Some broker practices, such as boosting commissions with
excessive trading, cost investors $8 billion to $17 billion a
year, Jason Furman, chairman of Obama's Council of Economic
Advisers, wrote in a memo dated Jan. 13, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/1uoqCaV)
The memo makes the case for a Labor Department regulation
that would impose a fiduciary duty on brokers handling
retirement accounts, requiring them to act in their clients'
best interest, Bloomberg reported.
In recent years, the U.S. Labor Department, which oversees
the regulation of retirement plans such as 401(k), has been
trying to call attention to fees and other practices that could
slowly eat away at workers' retirement savings.
Last March, the department proposed a rule that would
require pension plan service providers to offer a guide to help
employers navigate disclosures about fees and potential conflict
of interests.
The retail brokerage industry has fiercely opposed the plan,
saying would drive costs up, making individual retirement
accounts (IRA) advice unaffordable for many investors because
Wall Street brokers would not be able to sell the same types of
products as they do now.
Representatives at the White House and the Labor Department
could not immediately be reached for comments outside regular
business hours.
(Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)