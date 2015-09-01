By Jed Horowitz
| NEW YORK, Sept 1
NEW YORK, Sept 1 For most people saving for
retirement, buying a non-tradeable real estate investment trust
that charges fees and commissions of 11 percent or more doesn't
sound like a good deal.
But for a growing number of stockbrokers in a corner of the
securities industry known as "independent" broker-dealers, such
products are a big part of their income and their firms'
revenue.
Many brokers are fuming over a proposed U.S. Department of
Labor rule that would block them from selling any investment
into a retirement account in return for a commission. Instead,
the DOL would restrict a broker's compensation to a fee based on
a financial adviser's hours or a flat percentage of the value of
a retirement account.
The goal is to curb an adviser's temptation to sell products
with the highest commissions rather than those that serve the
best interests of customers saving for retirement.
The DOL would allow commissions for easily valued
investments including exchange-traded stocks and bonds, but only
if brokers sign contracts giving customers the right to bring
class-action lawsuits if their best interests are not met.
The prohibition on commissions is particularly acute for the
independents because they monopolize sale of nontraded products.
Fearing lawsuits and revenue restrictions that they say will put
some small broker-dealers out of business, they are lobbying
Congress in a last-minute campaign to pressure the Labor
Department to modify the rules.
It's not up to the government to tell investors where they
can put their money or how brokers should be paid, they argue,
and no one understands their clients' needs better than their
advisers.
Brokers say the DOL rule will deprive the middle- and
lower-income investors served by most independent brokers of the
opportunity to invest in potentially high-yielding products that
are given to wealthy people who can afford hedge funds and other
pricey "alternative" investments.
"It's the first time the DOL is limiting what type of
investments can be in an IRA," said Lisa Bleier, a managing
director at the Securities Industry and Financial Markets
Association, the industry's main lobbying group. "There is no
good explanation for why they did it."
The independent brokerage community includes more than 900
firms and about 290,000 brokers who act as their sales force but
are not their employees. Independent investment advisers and
brokers, many affiliated with insurance companies, are the
fastest-growing sector of the brokerage industry. The two
biggest firms as measured by their sales groups are LPL
Financial Holdings and RCS Capital Corp.
Shares of LPL are off 15.2 percent over the last year as of
Aug. 31, RCS Capital is down 91 percent and Ameriprise Financial
, which sells primarily through independent brokers but
also has an employee sales force, is off 8.8 percent.
NONTRADED REITS
In addition to selling conventional stocks, bonds, mutual
funds and exchange-traded funds, independent brokers are the
primary sellers of nontraded REITs that invest in real estate
and mortgage securities, of nontraded business development
companies that make loans to small and midsized companies and of
oil-and-gas partnerships.
Brokers say that they would have to abandon giving
retirement advice to thousands of middle- and working-class
investors who cannot meet the minimum balance requirements for
fee-based advisory accounts if the DOL proposal is not changed.
Investors who manage to hit the minimum could still be hit
hard because the financial services industry will likely raise
its fees to compensate for lost retirement-account commission
revenue, Fitch Ratings wrote in July.
Merrill Lynch already does not pay advisers on any accounts
with less than $250,000. Its parent, Bank of America,
services such accounts through the bank's no-frills Merrill Edge
unit.
The brokerage industry as a whole told the Labor Department
in July that the so-called best-interest fiduciary rule would
cost U.S. securities firms more than $5.8 billion, much of which
could be passed to investors.
The Financial Services Institute, the trade group for
independent broker-dealers, calculated that its members would
spend $3.8 billion alone for such startup costs as new
record-keeping and disclosure systems to implement the rule,
almost 20 times the estimate made by the Labor Department.
The rule will force small firms out of business, giving
"small and medium-sized investors" less access to needed
retirement advice, it wrote in a comment letter.
Still, both opponents and supporters believe the rule, which
is backed by President Obama and Secretary of Labor Thomas
Perez, will withstand the lobbying onslaught.
"What's different here is that regulators usually back down
in the face of so much industry opposition," said Barbara Roper,
the director of investor protection at the Consumer Federation
of America, a lobbying group, who testified in favor of the
proposed rule. "There will be tweaks but the [Department of
Labor] staff really believes in this."
Investors are drawn to nontraded securities by the
relatively high income they offer. Dividend yields on private
real estate investment trusts in recent years have been just
over 6 percent, compared with about 5 percent on real estate
investment trusts that are listed on stock exchanges, according
to data from Robert A. Stanger & Co., an investment bank that
advises sponsors of nontraded products.
But to get that sort of yield on a private REIT, investors
pay broker commissions of 7 percent, with the total bill rising
to 11 percent or higher once offering expenses, property
acquisition fees and other operational costs are added.
Once bought, the products are hard to liquidate. The
principal way to cash in at a profit is to hope that a product
sponsor lists the stock on a major exchange. If that occurs, it
does not happen until six to nine years after the two-year
fund-raising period, according to Robert A. Stanger & Co.
Out of 125 nontraded REITs that have been approved by the
Securities and Exchange Commission since 2000, 47 have been
listed and nine are pending. Out of 19 business development
companies (BDCs) effective since 2009, when the product was
first offered, two have been listed.
Investors held about $84 billion of nontraded investments at
the end of 2014, with 41 percent of the REIT money and 48
percent of the BDC investments in individual retirement accounts
at brokerage firms, according to research firm DST Systems. That
makes the investments a relatively small part of the retirement
asset universe- Americans had about $24.7 trillion of retirement
assets at the end of 2014.
The Labor Department rule, which was discussed in four days
of hearings at the department in August, is expected to be
reissued in September for a brief comment period and go into
effect in the second half of 2016.
(Reporting by Jed Horowitz, Editing by Dan Wilchins and John
