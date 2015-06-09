(Refiles to fix typo in headline)
NEW YORK, June 9 A Rhode Island state judge on
Tuesday approved a settlement that would end litigation over a
sweeping 2011 public pension overhaul that garnered national
attention.
Rhode Island's changes, championed by then Treasurer and now
Governor Gina Raimondo, were a model of reform at a time when
many U.S. states struggled to rein in pension costs. Unions sued
over the state's reforms, but they later struck a deal.
After that agreement collapsed, they reached a settlement
that came before Superior Court Judge Sarah Taft-Carter.
On Thursday she said in a written decision that the
settlement was not the "perfect solution," but was "fair,
reasonable and adequate."
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss, writing by Megan Davies,
editing by G Crosse)