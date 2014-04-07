April 7 A Sept. 15 trial date for litigation over Rhode Island's 2011 pension reforms remains in place if the state and public labor unions cannot settle their dispute, Rhode Island Superior Court Judge Sarah Taft-Carter said on Monday.

The judge, who is overseeing the case, ordered the parties back to mediation.

A settlement to end the litigation was voted down by police union members, the Associated Press reported.

The state's overhaul of its public pension system has been used by other state and local governments across the United States as a model to rein in the ballooning cost of retirement benefits for public sector workers.

But public labor unions sued over the changes. Retirees, firefighters and teachers have all signed off on the agreement already, the AP reported.

A representative for the police union could not immediately be reached on Monday. (Reporting by Hilary Russ in New York)