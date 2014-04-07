April 7 A Sept. 15 trial date for litigation
over Rhode Island's 2011 pension reforms remains in place if the
state and public labor unions cannot settle their dispute, Rhode
Island Superior Court Judge Sarah Taft-Carter said on Monday.
The judge, who is overseeing the case, ordered the parties
back to mediation.
A settlement to end the litigation was voted down by police
union members, the Associated Press reported.
The state's overhaul of its public pension system has been
used by other state and local governments across the United
States as a model to rein in the ballooning cost of retirement
benefits for public sector workers.
But public labor unions sued over the changes. Retirees,
firefighters and teachers have all signed off on the agreement
already, the AP reported.
A representative for the police union could not immediately
be reached on Monday.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ in New York)