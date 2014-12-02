US STOCKS-Wall St flat as investors prepare for potential rate hike
* Indexes up: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.06 pct, Nasdaq 0.09 pct (Updates to open)
Dec 2 A Rhode Island judge on Tuesday agreed to send a union-backed lawsuit over the state's sweeping 2011 public pension reform to a jury trial, scheduled for April 20, a court spokesman confirmed.
The pension changes were spearheaded by Treasurer Gina Raimondo, who will take office as Governor in January after winning at the polls in November at least in part because of her efforts to cut retirement benefits for public employees. (Reporting by Hilary Russ)
* Yext Inc - have applied to list common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "YEXT"
* Canadian dollar at C$1.3450, or 74.35 U.S. cents * Bond prices lower across steeper yield curve TORONTO, March 13 The Canadian dollar edged higher on Monday against its U.S. counterpart as prices of oil reversed earlier losses, while investors braced for an expected U.S. interest rate hike this week. U.S. crude prices were up 0.04 percent at $48.51 a barrel. Oil had hit an earlier three-month low as rising U.S. inventories and drilling activity offset optimi