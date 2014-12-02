Dec 2 A Rhode Island judge on Tuesday agreed to send a union-backed lawsuit over the state's sweeping 2011 public pension reform to a jury trial, scheduled for April 20, a court spokesman confirmed.

The pension changes were spearheaded by Treasurer Gina Raimondo, who will take office as Governor in January after winning at the polls in November at least in part because of her efforts to cut retirement benefits for public employees. (Reporting by Hilary Russ)