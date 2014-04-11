NEW YORK, April 11 Talks to end a legal
challenge to Rhode Island's public pension reform failed on
Friday, both sides said, putting the state on track for a
potentially costly trial against labor unions in a
closely-watched battle over public sector retirement benefits.
Firefighters, teachers and retirees involved in the suit had
all agreed to a settlement. But police union members rejected
the agreement, prompting the state judge overseeing the
litigation to order the parties back to mediation on Monday.
"Due to a small group of union members the settlement
agreement has failed and the mediation process has ended,"
Governor Lincoln Chafee and General Treasurer Gina Raimondo said
in a statement.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)