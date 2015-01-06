By Hilary Russ
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 6 Rhode Island's first woman
governor, Gina Raimondo, will focus on middle-class jobs
creation to help the smallest U.S. state make a "comeback" from
its long economic slide, she said at her inauguration on
Tuesday.
Raimondo, who as state Treasurer spearheaded some of the
toughest public pension reforms in the nation, also hinted she
might seek to repair and modernize school buildings, put more
money into job training and education, and streamline business
regulations and tax structures.
"We have to do all of this with urgency because our budget
shortfall is severe this year, and there are even darker clouds
on the horizon," she said in her remarks, delivered in the
bitter cold on the steps of the statehouse in Providence.
"We can't continue doing what we've been doing, just
annually scraping together enough cuts and revenues to make it
through the next year," Raimondo said.
She has said the state is facing a budget deficit of
approximately $200 million.
Former governor, Lincoln Chafee, an independent, did not
seek reelection after his first term. Raimondo, 43, and a
Democrat, is a Harvard University and Yale Law School graduate
who was a venture capitalist before becoming Rhode Island's
treasurer in 2011.
She said she wanted to eliminate the state's structural
deficit over the next several years, and she painted a bleak
economic picture of Rhode Island, its manufacturing base
withered over the decades with little else to take its place.
Last year, the state had the highest unemployment rate of
all U.S. states for nine straight months, she noted, and it has
ranked near the bottom of states where companies want to do
business.
Like in other states, Rhode Island's roads, bridges and
schools are crumbling, she said.
Its local governments have struggled. In late 2012, the tiny
city of Central Falls exited bankruptcy. The even smaller
Central Coventry Fire District filed for bankruptcy in December.
Cities and towns could save costs by sharing services, Raimondo
said.
To reverse the economic decline, the state must revive its
manufacturing sector and should build a growth strategy around
its strengths in marine science, health care, tourism and food,
she said.
She also suggested she could make changes to state
government operations, saying it had gotten larger but less
effective and must be redesigned.
"It is time to stop our decline, and to ignite a Rhode
Island comeback," she said.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ; editing by Gunna Dickson)