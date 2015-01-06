NEW YORK Jan 6 Rhode Island's first woman governor, Gina Raimondo, will focus on middle-class jobs creation to help the smallest U.S. state make a "comeback" from its long economic slide, she said at her inauguration on Tuesday.

Raimondo, who as state Treasurer spearheaded some of the toughest public pension reforms in the nation, also hinted she might seek to repair and modernize school buildings, put more money into job training and education, and streamline business regulations and tax structures.

"We have to do all of this with urgency because our budget shortfall is severe this year, and there are even darker clouds on the horizon," she said in her remarks, delivered in the bitter cold on the steps of the statehouse in Providence.

"We can't continue doing what we've been doing, just annually scraping together enough cuts and revenues to make it through the next year," Raimondo said.

She has said the state is facing a budget deficit of approximately $200 million.

Former governor, Lincoln Chafee, an independent, did not seek reelection after his first term. Raimondo, 43, and a Democrat, is a Harvard University and Yale Law School graduate who was a venture capitalist before becoming Rhode Island's treasurer in 2011.

She said she wanted to eliminate the state's structural deficit over the next several years, and she painted a bleak economic picture of Rhode Island, its manufacturing base withered over the decades with little else to take its place.

Last year, the state had the highest unemployment rate of all U.S. states for nine straight months, she noted, and it has ranked near the bottom of states where companies want to do business.

Like in other states, Rhode Island's roads, bridges and schools are crumbling, she said.

Its local governments have struggled. In late 2012, the tiny city of Central Falls exited bankruptcy. The even smaller Central Coventry Fire District filed for bankruptcy in December. Cities and towns could save costs by sharing services, Raimondo said.

To reverse the economic decline, the state must revive its manufacturing sector and should build a growth strategy around its strengths in marine science, health care, tourism and food, she said.

She also suggested she could make changes to state government operations, saying it had gotten larger but less effective and must be redesigned.

"It is time to stop our decline, and to ignite a Rhode Island comeback," she said. (Reporting by Hilary Russ; editing by Gunna Dickson)