(Recasts, adds details and background)
Feb 16 A sampling of products sweetened
with organic brown rice syrup, including cereal bars and
baby formulas , found levels of arsenic that exceeded
U.S. standards for bottled water, U.S. researchers said on
Thursday.
The study by researchers at Dartmouth College in New
Hampshire followed a Consumer Reports analysis of
arsenic levels in some fruit juices last year. The previous
study showed some juice samples exceeded federal limits on
arsenic in place for drinking water, prompting concern from
consumer groups and U.S. lawmakers.
Organic brown rice syrup is used as a sweetener in some food
products as an alternative to high fructose corn syrup,
researchers said, and rice can be a major source of inorganic
arsenic.
For the latest study, the team tested 17 baby
formulas , 29 cereal bars and three energy shots that were
purchased in the Hanover, New Hampshire area.
Of the two formulas that listed organic brown rice syrup as
the main ingredient, one had a total arsenic concentration that
was six times the federal limit for bottled water, which is 10
parts per billion, the team reported in the journal
Environmental Health Perspectives.
"I don't think there's much risk associated with eating
a cereal bar every couple of days," Brian Jackson, the lead
researcher, told Reuters. "But it is a source of arsenic that we
may not be considering."
For babies and toddlers, Jackson said it would be best
to avoid formulas that use organic brown rice syrup as a
sweetener until arsenic levels in such products are
regulated.
Arsenic is toxic at high doses, and chronic exposures can
damage the liver, skin, kidney and cardiovascular system. Babies
are especially vulnerable because of their size, the team said.
A Web-based search found that only the two formulas studied
contained organic brown rice syrup, so the number of infants
exposed is "presumably a very low percentage of U.S. formula-fed
infants," the team wrote. The researchers did not identify the
brands of the products that were tested.
The researchers studied 29 cereal bars and high energy bars
and found 22 listed rice-based ingredients -- including organic
brown rice syrup, rice flour, rice grain or rice flakes - among
the top five ingredients.
Tests of these bars showed they had higher arsenic
concentrations than comparable food products without the
rice-based sweetener.
The team said arsenic and arsenic metabolites can become
absorbed in rice through natural microbes and traces of
pesticides in the soil.
Since there are no U.S. regulations governing arsenic in
food, the team said the findings showed there was an "urgent
need" for regulation.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it
recognized there were trace amounts of arsenic in many foods.
The agency has expanded its surveillance of rice, including a
study initiated last year to determine the level and type of
arsenic found in rice and rice products. That study is expected
to be completed in the coming months.
A statement from the Organic Trade Association said it
agreed with calls to regulate limits on arsenic across the food
supply. It said any rice product destined for baby food
should come from regions known to have arsenic-free soils.
(Reporting By Lauren Keiper; Editing by Daniel Trotta and David
Storey)