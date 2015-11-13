Nov 12 U.S. energy firms this week added oil
rigs for the first week in 11, data showed on Friday, despite
continued weak crude prices.
Drillers added 2 oil rigs in the week ended Nov. 13,
bringing the total rig count up to 574, oil services company
Baker Hughes Inc said in its closely followed report.
That is about a third of the 1,578 oil rigs operating in
same week a year ago. Over the prior 10 weeks, drillers cut 103
oil rigs.
The additions this week showed that at least some drillers
were willing to start drilling again even with U.S. oil prices
trading in the $40s a barrel in hopes of higher prices in the
future.
U.S. oil futures averaged $43 a barrel so far this
week, down from $46 last week.
Crude futures were on track for their biggest weekly loss in
more than two months, with the U.S. front-month down over $1 on
Friday to less than $41 a barrel, as swelling stocks weighed on
the market.
Energy traders noted the rate of weekly oil rig reductions
over the past two months, about 10 on average, was much lower
than the 19 rigs cut on average over the past year or so since
the number of rigs peaked at 1,609 in October 2014, due in part
to expectations of slightly higher prices in the future.
U.S. crude futures for next year were trading around $46 a
barrel, according to the full year 2016 calendar strip
on the New York Mercantile Exchange. That however was down from
$49 last week.
Higher prices encourage drillers to add rigs. The most
recent time crude prices were much higher than now was in May
and June, when U.S. futures averaged $60 a barrel.
In response to those higher prices, drillers added 47 rigs
over the summer.
The rig count is one of several indicators traders look at
to predict whether production will rise or fall in future
months. Other factors include how fast energy firms complete
previously drilled but unfinished wells and increases in well
efficiency and productivity.
U.S. oil production eased to 9.3 million barrels per day
(bpd) in August from 9.4 million bpd in July, according to the
latest U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) production
report.
On a weekly basis, U.S. oil output remained at 9.2 million
bpd for a second week in a row after holding at 9.1 million bpd
for eight consecutive weeks since the start of September,
according to EIA's weekly field production report. That however
is still well below the 9.6 million bpd peak seen in April.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)