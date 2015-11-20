(Adds natgas rigs and basin details)
Nov 20 U.S. energy firms this week cut the
number of oil rigs for an 11th week in the last 12, data showed
on Friday, a sign drillers were still waiting for higher prices
before returning to the well pad en masse.
Drillers removed 10 oil rigs in the week ended Nov. 20, the
biggest weekly decline since late October, bringing the total
rig count down to 564, oil services company Baker Hughes Inc
said in its closely followed report.
That is about a third of the 1,574 oil rigs operating in
same week a year ago. After cutting 103 oil rigs over the past
two months, drillers added two rigs last week.
U.S. crude oil futures averaged $41 a barrel so far
this week, down from $43 last week, as crude inventories rose
for the eighth consecutive week and were inching closer to
record highs.
Crude prices on Friday briefly fell below $40 to the lowest
level since August as the pressure of a persistent supply glut
limited optimism for a price recovery.
In the minutes before Baker Hughes issued the report, U.S.
crude prices gained about 30 cents to around $40.85 a barrel.
The prices, however, did not react much after the report was
issued.
The strength of the U.S. dollar, near seven-month
highs, has a negative impact on crude prices, making oil and
other commodities more expensive for holders of other
currencies, analysts said.
Energy traders noted the rate of weekly oil rig reductions
since the start of September, about nine on average, was much
lower than the 18 rigs cut on average since the number of rigs
peaked at 1,609 in October 2014, due in part to expectations of
slightly higher prices in the future.
Drillers cut rigs in two of the four major U.S. shale oil
basins this week. They removed five in the Permian in West Texas
and eastern New Mexico and one in the Niobrara in Colorado and
Wyoming, while adding one in the Eagle Ford in South Texas. The
number of rigs in the Bakken in North Dakota and Montana
remained the same.
With the decline in oil rigs this week and no change in
natural gas rigs, the total rig count fell to a fresh 13-year
low.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Marguerita Choy)