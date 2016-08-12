Aug 12 U.S. drillers this week added oil rigs
for a seventh consecutive week, according to a closely followed
report on Friday, even as analysts revise down rig count growth
forecasts and energy firms become more cautious the longer crude
holds below $50 a barrel.
Drillers added 15 oil rigs in the week to Aug. 12, bringing
the total rig count up to 396, compared with 672 a year ago,
energy services firm Baker Hughes Inc said.
That is the longest streak of rig additions since April 2014
when U.S. oil futures averaged over $100 a barrel. Since July 1,
drillers have added 66 oil rigs.
"We expect the rig count could stall or even decline due to
seasonal drilling activity declines and recent commodity pull
back," analysts at U.S. financial services firm Cowen & Co said
in a report this week, noting U.S. land rigs increased by six
this week to 485 in its rig count forecast.
U.S. crude futures gained over 2 percent to over $44
a barrel, putting the contract on track for a weekly gain over 6
percent, its biggest weekly increase since April, after it fell
below $40 last week.
Prices, however, are still far from the key $50 level hit in
June that analysts and drillers said would prompt a return to
the well pad after nearly two years of severe cuts in the rig
count amid the worst price rout in a generation.
"Consensus among exploration and production companies,
service companies, and land drillers is for a 'lower-slope'
recovery, with concerns of the direction of oil prices still
lingering, especially with the recent dip below $40 after
averaging $48 in the middle of summer," analysts at Barclays
said in a report this week.
The bank said it still expects a modest increase in rig
additions heading into the end of the year and through the first
quarter of 2017, but revised down its total oil and natural gas
rig forecast to an average of 480 from the 495 it projected in
March.
The total oil and gas rig count, which bottomed at 404 in
mid May at the lowest level since at least 1940, increased by 17
to 481 in the week ended Aug. 12, according to the Baker Hughes
data. In 2015, the total rig count averaged 978.
