(Adds other analysts, Permian basin data)
Aug 12 U.S. drillers this week added oil rigs
for a seventh consecutive week, the longest recovery streak in
the rig count in over two years, even as analysts revise down
rig count growth forecasts and energy firms become more cautious
the longer crude holds below $50 a barrel.
Drillers also added the most oil rigs since December with 15
rigs activated in the week to Aug. 12, bringing the total rig
count up to 396, compared with 672 a year ago, energy services
firm Baker Hughes Inc said. RIG-OL-USA-BHI
That is the longest streak of rig additions since April 2014
when U.S. oil futures averaged over $100 a barrel. Since July 1,
drillers have added 66 oil rigs.
U.S. crude futures were up almost 2 percent to over
$44 a barrel, putting the contract on track for a weekly gain
near 6 percent, its biggest weekly increase since April, after
it fell below $40 last week.
Prices, however, are still far from the key $50 level hit in
June that analysts and drillers said would prompt a return to
the well pad after nearly two years of severe cuts in the rig
count amid the worst price rout in a generation.
"Consensus among exploration and production companies,
service companies, and land drillers is for a 'lower-slope'
recovery, with concerns of the direction of oil prices still
lingering, especially with the recent dip below $40 after
averaging $48 in the middle of summer," analysts at Barclays
said in a report this week.
The bank said it still expects a modest increase in rig
additions heading into the end of the year and through the first
quarter of 2017, but revised down its total oil and natural gas
rig forecast to an average of 480 from the 495 it projected in
March.
That, however, is not much higher than the average 477 oil
and gas rigs that Baker Hughes said were active since the start
of the year. In 2015, the total rig count averaged 978.
Analysts at Simmons & Co, energy specialists at U.S.
investment bank Piper Jaffray, forecast total rigs would average
489 in 2016, 680 in 2017 and 957 in 2018. That is a slight
reduction from last week when Simmons forecast rigs would
average 491 in 2016, 683 in 2017 and 961 in 2018.
Since total rigs fell to 404 in May, the lowest since 1940,
Baker Hughes said more than two-thirds of the additions have
been in the Permian basin in west Texas and eastern New Mexico,
the nation's largest shale oil play.
Of the 481 total rigs active in the United States, 189 are
in the Permian, the most in that basin since January.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Marguerita Choy)