Aug 19 U.S. drillers this week added oil rigs
for an eighth consecutive week, the longest recovery streak in
the rig count in over two years, as crude prices rebounded
toward the key $50-a-barrel mark that makes the return to the
well pad viable.
Drillers added 10 oil rigs in week to Aug. 19, bringing the
total rig count to 406, compared with 674 a year ago, energy
services firm Baker Hughes Inc said on Friday.
RIG-OL-USA-BHI.
The oil rig count has risen by 76 since the week ended July
1, the most weekly additions in a row since April 2014, after
U.S. crude prices touched $50.
Energy companies kept adding rigs despite prices dipping
below $40 earlier this month but analysts have revised down rig
count growth forecasts.
Crude futures, however, have surged nearly $10 a barrel, or
more than 20 percent, in just over two weeks on speculation that
Saudi Arabia and other key members of the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries will agree next month to a
production freeze deal with non-OPEC members led by Russia.
On Friday, U.S. crude hovered at $48 a barrel, versus
its 2016 peak of $51.67.
The two-month long hike in the rig count has reinforced
worries of some analysts that higher oil prices could spur more
output and undercut efforts to balance supply-demand in a
glutted market.
"The U.S. production factor has taken on a more bearish
appearance as the oil rig counts have increased appreciably and
weekly EIA (Energy Information Administration) production
estimates have shown a surprising uptick," said Jim Ritterbusch
of Chicago-based oil markets consultancy Ritterbusch &
Associates.
"We are maintaining a theme that the magnitude of the rig
increases that have been primarily developing within the Permian
will prove sufficient to force leveling into lower-48 output,
with U.S. crude production likely to post an increase from next
month into October."
(Reporting by Barani Krishnan; Editing by Marguerita Choy)