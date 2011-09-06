Sept 6 A stalled U.S. job market, the specter
of a double-dip recession, legislative gridlock and another
looming debt battle all spell trouble for President Barack
Obama and uncertainty for investors in coming months.
Against the backdrop of an intensifying 2012 election
campaign that will determine the United States' course in
domestic and global affairs, here is a summary of the main
political risks to watch:
JOBS, JOBS, JOBS
Obama's most urgent challenge is to reduce the jobless rate
-- stuck at a painfully high 9.1 percent in August -- and
bolster the economy, which grew at a paltry 1 percent annually
in the second quarter. How he fares is widely expected to be a
deciding factor in whether he wins re-election next year.
Obama was poised to unveil on Thursday a much-anticipated
package of new proposals to spur hiring. Pressure for action is
intensifying, especially after job growth ground to a halt in
August. [ID:nOAT004865]
But many analysts see deepening political dysfunction in
Washington and much of his plan could go nowhere.
Obama, a Democrat, faces the stark political reality of
Republicans vowing to block any new spending he proposes.
The Federal Reserve has already injected $2.3 trillion into
the economy since late 2008 and has slashed interest rates to
near zero. It may now have little choice but to act again to
ease monetary policy to stimulate the sputtering economy.
The most worrisome risk is that the country might slip back
into recession after barely emerging from the deepest downturn
since the Great Depression.
Failure to make progress on jobs and the economy is likely
to mean continued market volatility. Stock prices have
whipsawed on U.S. and global financial woes, and there are few
remedies in sight.
What to watch for:
-- Any sign that the Republicans might be willing to budge.
Pressure for compromise is rising amid public anger over
political gamesmanship, calls from Big Business for serious
economy-boosting measures and ripples of concern from jittery
financial markets.
-- Any indication that Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke might
deliver fresh monetary easing. He stopped short of detailing
further action to boost the flagging recovery in late August
but said the central bank would consider what more it could do.
However, the Fed is split internally about what to do next.
DEBT AND DEFICITS: BATTLE LINES DRAWN
A long, rancorous fight over debt and deficits ended in
early August with a deal that averted a national default but
dented America's stature as the world's economic superpower and
failed to stave off the first U.S. credit downgrade.
Round two comes this month when Democrats and Republicans,
facing each other across a deep ideological divide, begin to
negotiate what should be included in a deficit-reduction
package that must contain at least $1.2 trillion in savings.
Obama, under pressure from his liberal base to protect
social programs, wants increased taxes to be part of the
package. The Republicans, driven by Tea Party conservatives in
their ranks, are demanding spending cuts with no new taxes.
What to watch:
-- Can the "super committee" deliver? This is the 12-member
bipartisan panel of lawmakers assigned to identify deficit
savings. It begins deliberations this month facing a Nov. 23
deadline. The group includes experienced dealmakers, but
grounds for compromise are murky. If it fails, mandatory
spending cuts would be triggered across government programs.
-- Will ratings agencies take further action? Standard &
Poor's was the only one to downgrade America's coveted AAA
rating. Moody's and Fitch maintained U.S. ratings for now, but
said more deficit-cutting measures are needed for the
government to keep its rating. Ratings cuts could raise
borrowing costs for the federal government, individual states,
companies and consumers.
POLITICAL GRIDLOCK
Obama has struggled with a divided Congress ever since
Republicans won control of the House of Representatives in
elections last November.
This summer's debt feud laid bare not only gaping
differences between Obama and Republican leaders but also their
own difficulty in getting Tea Party conservatives -- imbued
with an anti-tax, anti-Obama orthodoxy -- to toe the line.
What to watch:
-- Will the White House and Republicans take heed of the
public mood? Polls show most Americans were disgusted by the
debt spectacle and want the two sides to seek common ground.
-- Will Tea Party members become even more emboldened to
resist any compromise with Obama? If so, completing a
deficit-cutting deal by year's end will be will be very tough.
PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN HEATS UP
Obama's re-election chances are threatened by discontent
with his leadership on the economy, which has pushed his
approval ratings into the 40-percent range, the low point of
his presidency. It has also become the main thrust of criticism
from Republicans seeking their party's presidential nomination
to face him in the November 2012 general election.
What to watch:
-- Whether Obama will maintain his centrist approach as he
courts independent voters considered vital to his re-election.
That could mean more concessions to Republicans.
-- Whether any of the Republican contenders can gain
traction on the economy or commit gaffes that raise doubts
about their fitness to manage it. Blunt-talking Texas Governor
Rick Perry, who has emerged as the frontrunner ahead of early
favorite Mitt Romney, raised eyebrows when he said of the Fed's
Bernanke: "If this guy prints more money between now and the
election ... we would treat him pretty ugly down in Texas."
[ID: nN1E77O1YR]
U.S.-CHINA RELATIONS IN FOCUS
Many analysts viewed Vice President Joe Biden's trip to
China in August as a tour to convince the largest foreign
holder of U.S. debt that its investments were safe after the
bitter debate in Washington over U.S. debt and deficits.
With some two thirds of their nation's $3.2 trillion of
foreign exchange reserves in dollar assets, China's leaders
signaled that they are not yet writing obituaries for America's
power. [ID:nN1E77L0G7]
In the complex intertwined relationship between Washington
and Beijing, occasional flare-ups can be expected to continue
on a range of issues, including valuation of China's currency,
bilateral trade and U.S. arms sales to Taiwan.
But the chance of China dumping U.S. bonds over such
disputes is widely seen as unlikely as it would be
counterproductive for Beijing.
What to watch:
-- Whether China and its currency policies become a major
issue in the U.S. presidential campaign. That could revive talk
in Congress about punishing Beijing for what U.S. critics say
is an undervalued yuan that hurts U.S. businesses and jobs.
-- Whether China and the United States can work together to
bring North Korea back to six-party nuclear talks and keep
tensions from boiling over on the Korean peninsula.
FALLOUT FROM "ARAB SPRING"
Critics have accused Obama of being slow and inconsistent
in dealing with a wave of popular revolts that have upended
decades of U.S. policy toward the Middle East.
But now that Western-backed opposition forces have seized
Tripoli, routed Muammar Gaddafi's forces and driven him into
hiding, Washington is feeling vindicated.
Huge uncertainties remain about the fallout from the "Arab
spring" and possible implications for the region. Any major
tensions in the Middle East have the potential to push up oil
prices for the United States, which could further dampen hopes
for economic recovery.
What to watch:
-- Whether Egypt, where longtime autocratic leader Hosni
Mubarak was ousted by mass protests, can make a peaceful
transition to democracy while keeping Islamists from wielding
power and avoiding further tensions with neighboring Israel.
-- How the situation will unfold in Yemen, where President
Ali Abdullah Saleh's government has faced months of unrest
against his 33-year rule. The United States and Saudi Arabia
fear that spreading turmoil in Yemen is giving al Qaeda more
room to operate there.
