Sept 6 A stalled U.S. job market, the specter of a double-dip recession, legislative gridlock and another looming debt battle all spell trouble for President Barack Obama and uncertainty for investors in coming months.

Against the backdrop of an intensifying 2012 election campaign that will determine the United States' course in domestic and global affairs, here is a summary of the main political risks to watch:

JOBS, JOBS, JOBS

Obama's most urgent challenge is to reduce the jobless rate -- stuck at a painfully high 9.1 percent in August -- and bolster the economy, which grew at a paltry 1 percent annually in the second quarter. How he fares is widely expected to be a deciding factor in whether he wins re-election next year.

Obama was poised to unveil on Thursday a much-anticipated package of new proposals to spur hiring. Pressure for action is intensifying, especially after job growth ground to a halt in August. [ID:nOAT004865]

But many analysts see deepening political dysfunction in Washington and much of his plan could go nowhere.

Obama, a Democrat, faces the stark political reality of Republicans vowing to block any new spending he proposes.

The Federal Reserve has already injected $2.3 trillion into the economy since late 2008 and has slashed interest rates to near zero. It may now have little choice but to act again to ease monetary policy to stimulate the sputtering economy.

The most worrisome risk is that the country might slip back into recession after barely emerging from the deepest downturn since the Great Depression.

Failure to make progress on jobs and the economy is likely to mean continued market volatility. Stock prices have whipsawed on U.S. and global financial woes, and there are few remedies in sight.

What to watch for:

-- Any sign that the Republicans might be willing to budge. Pressure for compromise is rising amid public anger over political gamesmanship, calls from Big Business for serious economy-boosting measures and ripples of concern from jittery financial markets.

-- Any indication that Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke might deliver fresh monetary easing. He stopped short of detailing further action to boost the flagging recovery in late August but said the central bank would consider what more it could do. However, the Fed is split internally about what to do next.

DEBT AND DEFICITS: BATTLE LINES DRAWN

A long, rancorous fight over debt and deficits ended in early August with a deal that averted a national default but dented America's stature as the world's economic superpower and failed to stave off the first U.S. credit downgrade.

Round two comes this month when Democrats and Republicans, facing each other across a deep ideological divide, begin to negotiate what should be included in a deficit-reduction package that must contain at least $1.2 trillion in savings.

Obama, under pressure from his liberal base to protect social programs, wants increased taxes to be part of the package. The Republicans, driven by Tea Party conservatives in their ranks, are demanding spending cuts with no new taxes.

What to watch:

-- Can the "super committee" deliver? This is the 12-member bipartisan panel of lawmakers assigned to identify deficit savings. It begins deliberations this month facing a Nov. 23 deadline. The group includes experienced dealmakers, but grounds for compromise are murky. If it fails, mandatory spending cuts would be triggered across government programs.

-- Will ratings agencies take further action? Standard & Poor's was the only one to downgrade America's coveted AAA rating. Moody's and Fitch maintained U.S. ratings for now, but said more deficit-cutting measures are needed for the government to keep its rating. Ratings cuts could raise borrowing costs for the federal government, individual states, companies and consumers.

POLITICAL GRIDLOCK

Obama has struggled with a divided Congress ever since Republicans won control of the House of Representatives in elections last November.

This summer's debt feud laid bare not only gaping differences between Obama and Republican leaders but also their own difficulty in getting Tea Party conservatives -- imbued with an anti-tax, anti-Obama orthodoxy -- to toe the line.

What to watch:

-- Will the White House and Republicans take heed of the public mood? Polls show most Americans were disgusted by the debt spectacle and want the two sides to seek common ground.

-- Will Tea Party members become even more emboldened to resist any compromise with Obama? If so, completing a deficit-cutting deal by year's end will be will be very tough.

PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN HEATS UP

Obama's re-election chances are threatened by discontent with his leadership on the economy, which has pushed his approval ratings into the 40-percent range, the low point of his presidency. It has also become the main thrust of criticism from Republicans seeking their party's presidential nomination to face him in the November 2012 general election.

What to watch:

-- Whether Obama will maintain his centrist approach as he courts independent voters considered vital to his re-election. That could mean more concessions to Republicans.

-- Whether any of the Republican contenders can gain traction on the economy or commit gaffes that raise doubts about their fitness to manage it. Blunt-talking Texas Governor Rick Perry, who has emerged as the frontrunner ahead of early favorite Mitt Romney, raised eyebrows when he said of the Fed's Bernanke: "If this guy prints more money between now and the election ... we would treat him pretty ugly down in Texas." [ID: nN1E77O1YR]

U.S.-CHINA RELATIONS IN FOCUS

Many analysts viewed Vice President Joe Biden's trip to China in August as a tour to convince the largest foreign holder of U.S. debt that its investments were safe after the bitter debate in Washington over U.S. debt and deficits.

With some two thirds of their nation's $3.2 trillion of foreign exchange reserves in dollar assets, China's leaders signaled that they are not yet writing obituaries for America's power. [ID:nN1E77L0G7]

In the complex intertwined relationship between Washington and Beijing, occasional flare-ups can be expected to continue on a range of issues, including valuation of China's currency, bilateral trade and U.S. arms sales to Taiwan.

But the chance of China dumping U.S. bonds over such disputes is widely seen as unlikely as it would be counterproductive for Beijing.

What to watch:

-- Whether China and its currency policies become a major issue in the U.S. presidential campaign. That could revive talk in Congress about punishing Beijing for what U.S. critics say is an undervalued yuan that hurts U.S. businesses and jobs.

-- Whether China and the United States can work together to bring North Korea back to six-party nuclear talks and keep tensions from boiling over on the Korean peninsula.

FALLOUT FROM "ARAB SPRING"

Critics have accused Obama of being slow and inconsistent in dealing with a wave of popular revolts that have upended decades of U.S. policy toward the Middle East.

But now that Western-backed opposition forces have seized Tripoli, routed Muammar Gaddafi's forces and driven him into hiding, Washington is feeling vindicated.

Huge uncertainties remain about the fallout from the "Arab spring" and possible implications for the region. Any major tensions in the Middle East have the potential to push up oil prices for the United States, which could further dampen hopes for economic recovery.

What to watch:

-- Whether Egypt, where longtime autocratic leader Hosni Mubarak was ousted by mass protests, can make a peaceful transition to democracy while keeping Islamists from wielding power and avoiding further tensions with neighboring Israel.

-- How the situation will unfold in Yemen, where President Ali Abdullah Saleh's government has faced months of unrest against his 33-year rule. The United States and Saudi Arabia fear that spreading turmoil in Yemen is giving al Qaeda more room to operate there. (Editing by Christopher Wilson)