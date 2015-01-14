WASHINGTON Jan 14 The U.S. risk council will
hold a public meeting next week to discuss potential reforms to
its process for deciding which financial firms should be
designated as systemically important.
The Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) announced
its plans for the Jan. 21 meeting just one day after MetLife
sued the panel over its decision to designate the big
insurer a systemically important financial institution, or SIFI,
a tag that involves more regulation.
Critics including MetLife have frequently accused the FSOC
of having a flawed process for determining which firms should be
subjected to stricter rules. Last year, the FSOC said it would
take those concerns into consideration and contemplate changes.
