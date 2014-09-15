Sept 15 Occidental Chemical Corp has
agreed to pay New Jersey $190 million as part of a settlement to
clean up the polluted Passaic River, state officials announced
on Monday.
The agreement, which is subject to approval by New Jersey
Superior Court, will bring to $355 million the total amount
recovered by the state in litigation over the blighted waterway
that flows through northern New Jersey, the Department of
Environmental Protection said.
"Our objective throughout the Passaic River litigation has
been to hold accountable those legally responsible for
contaminating the river, and we have done so," acting Attorney
General John Hoffman said in a statement.
Occidental Chemical, a unit of Occidental Petroleum Corp,
bought a Newark factory once owned by Diamond Shamrock Chemicals
Co, which dumped cancer-causing dioxin into the river during the
manufacturing of the Vietnam War-era defoliant Agent Orange.
Several companies associated with the former Diamond
Shamrock site were named in the lawsuit aimed at cleaning up the
river - a federal Superfund site and one of the nation's most
polluted waterways - and Occidental was the last to settle.
Occidental was not immediately available to say if the costs
of the settlement would be reflected in its financial results
for the third quarter.
Because of the contamination, residents were warned against
harvesting blue claw crabs from the river and from Newark Bay, a
tidal bay at the confluence of the Passaic and Hackensack
Rivers, environmental officials said.
(Reporting by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Leslie Adler)