* Elwha Dam removed last month; Glines goes next year
* Aimed at restoring habitat of more than 300,000 salmon
* Similar dam removal projects being considered elsewhere in
US
By Laura L. Myers
OLYMPIC NATIONAL PARK, Wash., April 28 In the
wilderness of Washington state's Olympic National Park,
hydraulic hammers chip away at the Glines Canyon Dam in the
largest dam-removal project in U.S. history.
The grinding knocks off chunks of concrete, slowly removing
the once-imposing 210-foot-tall (64-metre) structure, whose
construction in 1927 on the Elwha River blocked one of the
world's most prolific salmon runs.
Nine miles (14 km) downstream, workers last month removed
the 108-foot-tall (33-metre) Elwha Dam, built in 1913, allowing
the river channel there to flow freely for the first time in
nearly a century.
The two dams, about 80 miles (129 km) northwest of Seattle,
blocked migratory routes of salmon and steelhead trout to some
70 miles (113 km) of tributary habitat, in the process robbing
Native Americans of income by halting a treaty-guaranteed
reservation fishery.
The river teemed with thrashing pink salmon before the Elwha
Dam was built to generate electricity for the nearby mill town
of Port Angeles, with a current population of around 19,000, and
later, to a naval shipyard in Bremerton, about 80 miles away
(129 km).
The Elwha Dam's removal, completed in late March, was hailed
by Governor Christine Gregoire as a significant environmental
milestone that "shows what happens, when against many odds, a
river is restored to its natural beauty."
Supporters of the dam's destruction say the benefits to the
environment of tearing it down outweigh the loss of its aging
power-generating station.
The destruction of the Glines should be finished in about a
year to 18 months, ending the biggest dam demolition in U.S.
history.
The removal of the two dams - ordered by a 1992 law signed
by then-President George H.W. Bush - is aimed at restoring the
natural habitat of more than 300,000 salmon. Economic and
environmental impact analyses delayed the project's start.
Some environmentalists see the Elwha as symbol of a future
in which more rivers can flow unbridled by behemoth dams built
in the 1900s. Other dam demolition projects are on the drawing
board across the nation.
"The Elwha and Glines Canyon have captured people's
imaginations in terms of what's possible," said Amy Kober,
spokeswoman for American Rivers environmental organization.
ELWHA ONCE BRIMMED WITH SALMON
Tribal lore recalls that Elwha's five species of salmon were
so plentiful that one could walk across the 50-foot-wide
(15-metre) river, at the Elwha Dam site, on the backs of the
fish.
"Culturally, the salmon are very important to the tribe and
in everything the tribe does," said LaTrisha Suggs, a
spokeswoman for the 1,000-member Lower Elwha Klallam Tribe.
The $325 million restoration project is lowering water
levels in some parts of the river and uncovering sacred Indian
artifacts and cooked animal bones dating back as far as 7,000
years, she said.
Park officials released 600 Coho or king pink salmon into
the Elwha in October. Based on nest counts, the Elwha currently
has 3,000 fish.
Half of the fish released stayed behind to reproduce in the
Elwha. At least 100 gravel salmon nests found in the last two
weeks produced hundreds of 2-inch-long (5-cm) fry Coho, the
first fish to hatch in the river above the dams in a century,
said Rob Elofson, the tribe's restoration director.
"They're surviving. They're hatching. They're coming out
well," Elofson told Reuters. "It's a very good sign."
Olympic National Park spokeswoman Barb Maynes projected a
bounty of 400,000 salmon during the next three decades.
But how that should happen is a matter of dispute. Several
environmental groups filed suit in February in opposition to the
planned introduction of hatchery steelhead trout into the river.
Hatchery fish can reduce the survival of wild native fish
and breed with them, environmentalists said. Adding hatchery
fish to the river's native stocks is a delicate balancing act,
but one government scientists say is necessary.
"We fear if there's no supplementation there could be a very
real danger that wild stocks won't be able to re-establish
themselves," said Brian Gorman, spokesman for the National
Marine Fisheries Service in Seattle.
Three fish in the Elwha are threatened with extinction:
Chinook salmon, steelhead and bull trout.
AGING DAMS
Native plants will soon blanket both of the dams' sprawling
mud flats in a $4.1 million, seven-year re-vegetation program
that began in November.
In Olympic National Park, moss-draped branches that resemble
gnarled, outstretched hands beckon visitors, but a road leading
to the Glines remains closed because of the construction.
At the dam, a muddy slate-gray Elwha River rushes white
water, spraying a rainbow over the Glines' spillway. Despite the
massive demolition project, deer graze placidly nearby and
rangers had spotted a herd of elk just days earlier.
Similar dam demolitions and river restoration projects are
under consideration across the nation.
The fate of four other hydropower dams in Washington state
on the Lower Snake River is also under debate in federal court
in Portland, Oregon. The Snake River, a main tributary to the
Columbia River, drains about 109,000 square miles (280,000 sq
km) in Washington, Oregon, Wyoming, Utah and Nevada.
In what are viewed by environmentalists as some of the most
outspoken statements on protection of Pacific Northwest
salmon, U.S. District Court Judge James Redden told Idaho Public
Television in late April that those dams should be taken down to
protect salmon runs.
Redden, 83, ruled in August that under the federal
Endangered Species Act, a federal salmon protection plan was
insufficient. Redden, who is no longer presiding over the Snake
River dams case, declined to comment to Reuters.
Elsewhere in the country, a restoration plan for Maine's
Penobscot River includes buying and removing two big dams and
creating a fish bypass around a third to restore 11 fish
species, including Atlantic salmon.
California environmentalists hope to implement a $83 million
plan to tear down the San Clemente Dam, a 106-foot-high
(32-metre) concrete arch structure built in 1921 on the Carmel
River.
In Olympic National Park, nature enthusiasts envision an
increased interest in kayaking, rafting and fishing on the
Elwha. Morgan Colonel, owner of Olympic Raft & Kayak, the park's
only licensed water sports concessionaire, estimates that 2,000
visitors, or a slight increase from last year, will float down
the Elwha in 2012.
"The lure of the Elwha right now is the historic dam
removal," said Colonel, who recently moved from Jackson Hole,
Wyoming, after tiring of overcrowding on the Snake River.
"Who knows what this river will do?"
(Editing By Cynthia Johnston and Eric Beech)