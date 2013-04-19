April 19 Barge shipping was halted on Friday on the Illinois River and the Mississippi River from central Iowa to northern Missouri as flooding forced the closure of several locks until at least the middle of next week, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Friday.

Eight Mississippi River locks, from Lock 15 at Rock Island, Illinois, to Lock 22 at Saverton, Missouri, and four Illinois River locks were closed. One of the Illinois River locks at Marseilles, Illinois, was shuttered after nine barges broke loose from a tow late on Thursday and struck the dam there. (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)