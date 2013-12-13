Dec 13 Deputies shot and wounded a man who tried to rob a south Florida bank and claimed to have a bomb around his neck, the Broward County Sheriff's office said on Friday.

"Deputies shot the suspect outside the bank. He is alive," the sheriff's office said in a news bulletin. "The bank was evacuated and there were no hostages."

A bomb squad was on the way to the Chase Bank in the Fort Lauderdale suburb of Dania Beach where the incident occurred, the announcement said.

It was unclear whether the man actually had a bomb. (Reporting by Jane Sutton; Editing by Sandra Maler)