MINNETONKA BEACH Minn. Aug 23 Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney appeared to parrot a line used by President Barack Obama that Romney has repeatedly targeted on the campaign trail.

Speaking at a fundraiser, Romney said that "big business is doing fine in many places," a remark that sounded similar to Obama's now infamous proclamation that "the private sector is doing just fine."

Romney told the audience that small businesses are struggling to deal with the regulations that Obama has put in place. He said it is small businesses that are being "crushed" by the Obama administration.

"Big business is doing fine in many places," Romney said. "They get the loans they need. They can deal with all the regulation."

In his remarks, Romney promised to champion small businesses as part of his five-point plan to ignite the American economy.