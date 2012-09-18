BRIEF-Spain's Iberdrola sees profits growing "mid single digit" in 2017
* Says sees Ebitda, net profit growing "mid single digit" in 2017 Further company coverage: (Madrid Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, Sept 18 The U.S. Agency for International Development will close its office in Russia following a Russian decision to end the aid agency's work there, the U.S. State Department said on Tuesday.
Analysts said they believed the Russian decision largely reflected Moscow's hostility toward U.S.-funded groups that seek to promote democracy and the rule of law in Russia.
* Says sees Ebitda, net profit growing "mid single digit" in 2017 Further company coverage: (Madrid Newsroom)
* Applied to United Kingdom Listing Authority to cancel standard listing of company's common stock
* Aims for mid 1-digit pct gain in 2017 adj group EBITDA (Releads on guidance for crop science division)