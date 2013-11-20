NEW YORK Nov 20 A U.S.-Syrian citizen conspired
with convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout to buy aircraft,
using fake names to get around sanctions that had been imposed
against him, a government prosecutor told a jury on Wednesday in
New York federal court.
Richard Chichakli deceived a Florida aviation company in an
effort to sidestep a presidential executive order prohibiting
him from conducting any transactions with U.S. businesses,
Assistant U.S. Attorney Christian Everdale said at the start of
Chichakli's criminal trial.
"The defendant deceived legitimate business people in the
United States; he violated the sanctions against him," Everdale
said. "And he did it for money."
Chichakli, representing himself, told the court the
government had concocted a false story about him because of his
ties to Bout, known as the "Merchant of Death" for his purported
willingness to ship arms to anyone who could pay him.
"It's your job to try to separate the facts from the
fiction," Chichakli told the jurors. "A whole lot of this story
is fiction."
Chichakli faces one count of conspiring to violate
international sanctions, one count of conspiring to commit money
laundering, one count of conspiring to commit wire fraud and six
counts of wire fraud.
Bout led an international weapons smuggling operation by
assembling a fleet of airplanes he could use to ship large
quantities of arms to warlords and leaders in some of the
world's most violent regions.
He was convicted in 2011 of conspiring to sell weapons to
the rebel group known as the Revolutionary Armed Forces of
Colombia, or FARC and is serving a 25-year prison sentence in
the United States.
Bout's case strained relations between Washington and
Moscow, which opposed his criminal trial in the United States
and said he was the victim of political pressure.
Chichakli was arrested in Australia, where prosecutors say
he was living under a false name, and extradited in May to New
York.
The government claims Chichakli was working with Bout and
tried to acquire Boeing airplanes in 2007 for a foreign
company the two men operated, Samar Air.
The U.S. Treasury Department blocked the transaction and
froze more than $1.5 million in funds when federal agents became
aware that Chichakli was behind the deal, Everdale said.
But Chichakli said the transaction was lawful, since Bout
did not actually own Samar Air and Chichakli was not barred from
working with foreign companies. He accused prosecutors of
charging him to have something to show for years of
investigation.
"Did the government tell you the entire story?" he said.
"Not even close."
The case is U.S.A. v. Bout et al., U.S. District Court for
the Southern District of New York, No. 09-1002.