By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 4 A U.S.-Syrian citizen was
sentenced to five years in prison on Thursday for conspiring
with Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout to buy aircraft in
violation of sanctions imposed on them by the U.S. government.
Richard Chichakli, 55, was also ordered by U.S. District
Judge William Pauley in New York to pay $1.77 million in
forfeitures and restitution after a jury last year found him
guilty of conspiracy and wire fraud charges.
He faced up to nine years in prison under federal sentencing
guidelines. While Pauley said he did not deserve that much time,
the judge said Chichakli "warped perspective of right and
wrong."
"These crimes, sir, are serious," Pauley said.
Prosecutors said Chichakli deceived a Florida aviation
company about his identity in an effort to sidestep a
presidential executive order prohibiting him from conducting
business with U.S. companies because of his alleged ties to
Bout.
In 2007, prosecutors said, Chichakli tried to acquire Boeing
Co planes for a Tajikistan-based company, Samar Air, that
he and Bout operated together.
Bout, the subject of the book "Merchant of Death," and the
inspiration for Nicholas Cage's character in the 2005 movie
"Lord of War," supplied military-grade weaponry to conflict
zones around the world, according to prosecutors.
He is serving a 25-year prison sentence for conspiring to
sell arms to people that he thought were Colombian rebels who
intended to kill U.S. soldiers.
His case has strained relations between Washington and
Moscow, which demanded the return of the onetime Soviet air
force officer.
Chichakli was arrested in Australia in January 2013, where
authorities said he was living under an assumed name, and
extradited to New York the following May. He denies wrongdoing
and plans to appeal.
"I don't think I ever intended to violate the president's
order," he said during Thursday's hearing.
Bout, 47, in November said he would seek a new trial and had
hired the law firm of former U.S. Attorney General John Ashcroft
to help him pursue his case. A formal motion on the request is
due Jan. 1.
