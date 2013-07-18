WASHINGTON, July 18 The United States plans to join the European Union in a World Trade Organization case that challenges a Russian auto recycling fee program as an illegal trade barrier against imported cars, the top U.S. trade official said on Thursday.

"There's now a case being brought against them on the auto recycling fee in the WTO and we'll be joining that case," Froman told the House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee at hearing on the U.S. trade agenda.