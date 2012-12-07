CHICAGO Dec 7 Russia wants U.S. pork and beef exported to that country to be tested and certified free of the feed additive ractopamine, the U.S. Meat Export Federation said on Friday.

USMEF said that since the U.S. Department of Agriculture has not implemented a testing and certification program for ractopamine, the Russian requirement could effectively halt U.S. pork and beef exports to the country by Saturday.