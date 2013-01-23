Jan 23 Russia's Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance Service said it may impose a temporary ban on some U.S. and Canadian beef and pork products because they contain ractopamine.

Ractopamine helps make meat leaner but is banned in 160 countries, including Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, China and the European Union.

Russia is the sixth biggest buyer of U.S. pork and beef worth more than $500 million a year. The U.S. Department of Agriculture does not have a testing and certification process in place.

Following are some details about ractopamine:

* Ractopamine, used as a food additive, is in the family of drugs known as beta-agonists, used to treat asthma.

* U.S. groups are lobbying the Food and Drug Administration for domestic limits on the drug, saying it could be toxic or cause behavioral changes and cardiovascular, musculoskeletal, reproductive and endocrine problems.

* Ractopamine promotes muscle growth and milk yield in animals. It helps to keep animal meat lean.

* The drug is often used as a way to boost animal weight as they near slaughter.

* The Codex Alimentarius Commission, the food standards body of the United Nations, set limits of 10 micrograms of ractopamine per kg of pig or cattle muscle, 40 micrograms per kg in the animals' livers and 90 micrograms per kg in their kidneys, in July.

* The U.S. Agriculture Department has no testing or certification protocols for ractopamine.

* The FDA approved ractopamine for use in pigs in 1999 and cattle in 2008.

* Pork Cares, a pork industry advocacy group, says ractopamine is water-soluble, which means that it cannot be stored in the body for long periods of time.