Feb 19 China wants a third party to verify that U.S. pork shipped to the country beginning March 1 is free of ractopamine, a feed additive that promotes lean muscle growth, a U.S. Meat Export Federation spokesman said Tuesday.

"There has been communication from the China regulatory agency with U.S. officials that suggests this will be a March 1 requirement," said Joe Schuele, communications director of USMEF, a trade association for U.S. meat producers.

Russia this month began a ban on imports of U.S. beef, pork and turkey over concerns about ractopamine, although a Russian official said the country could accept meat from U.S. producers whose output has been approved by the European Union as being free of the additive.

Ractopamine helps make meat leaner but is banned in 160 countries, including Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, China and the European Union.

Following are some details about ractopamine:

* Ractopamine, used as a food additive, is in the family of drugs known as beta-agonists, used to treat asthma.

* U.S. groups are lobbying the Food and Drug Administration for domestic limits on the drug, saying it could be toxic or cause behavioral changes and cardiovascular, musculoskeletal, reproductive and endocrine problems.

* Ractopamine promotes muscle growth and milk yield in animals. It helps to keep animal meat lean.

* The drug is often used as a way to boost the weights of animals as they near slaughter.

* The Codex Alimentarius Commission, the food standards body of the United Nations, set limits of 10 micrograms of ractopamine per kg of pig or cattle muscle, 40 micrograms per kg in the animals' livers and 90 micrograms per kg in their kidneys, in July.

* The U.S. Agriculture Department has no testing or certification protocols for ractopamine.

* The FDA approved ractopamine for use in pigs in 1999 and cattle in 2008.

* Pork Cares, a pork industry advocacy group, says ractopamine is water-soluble, which means that it cannot be stored in the body for long periods of time. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen, Theopolis Waters and Mark Weinraub)